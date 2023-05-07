Inmagine Group Accelerates Growth with the Opening of a New Office in Latin America

Singapore, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2023 --São Paulo, Brasil - Inmagine Group, a leading global provider of creative digital content, continues its global expansion with the opening of a new office in Latin America, solidifying its position as a creative digital content provider. With a portfolio of diverse brands, including Pixlr, 123RF and Designs.ai, the Inmagine Group offers innovative solutions that cater to the creative needs of businesses and individuals worldwide. The new office, located in São Paulo, Brasil, will serve as the hub for Inmagine's operations in the region, providing users with greater access to its extensive creative ecosystem encompassing various creative assets and business models.



Inmagine has appointed Bruno Araujo as the new General Director for Latin America. Bruno brings a wealth of experience and credibility to his new role, having worked in the creative industry and technology for almost two decades. Prior to joining Inmagine Group, Bruno held senior management positions at multinational companies leaders, where he directed strategic projects for top-tier clients in marketing and technology industries



"I am excited to join Inmagine Group and help drive the company's growth across 123RF, Pixlr and Designs.ai in Latin America," said Bruno. "With its extensive collection of creative assets and a customer-focused approach, I believe Inmagine has tremendous potential in this market, and I look forward to working with our team to make it a success."



"I'm excited about the opening of our new office in Latin America and the appointment of Bruno as our General Director. This marks a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our global footprint and provide our users with greater access to our extensive collection of digital content. We believe that with Bruno's leadership and expertise, we will be able to accelerate our growth in the region and continue to deliver exceptional value to our users," said Warren Leow, CEO of Inmagine Group.



"We are thrilled to have Bruno join the 123RF team and lead our efforts in Latin America," said Alex Png, CEO of 123RF. "His deep knowledge of the creative industry, your experience leading teams of Sales and Marketing, coupled with his extensive network of contacts in the region, make him the ideal candidate to lead the growth of our business in this important market."



With its diverse portfolio of brands, including 123RF, Pixlr and Designs.ai, the Inmagine group is well-equipped to cater to the unique requirements and creative needs of its clients. The opening of the São Paulo office is part of Inmagine's ongoing efforts to extend its reach and better serve its customers around the world. With its vast collection of high-quality creative assets and a commitment to customer service, Inmagine is well-positioned to become the go-to source for digital content in Latin America. Whether it's high-quality stock images or bespoke AI-generated designs, the Inmagine Group is dedicated to delivering the best-in-class solutions to its clients.



