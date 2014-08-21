Inner City Individuals Have a Higher Risk of Genital Herpes Infection; The CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2014 --“Infected with the genital herpes virus (HSV-2)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



From 2005 to 2010 The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) reported that the seroprevalence of HSV-2, that is, the number of persons who test positive for HSV-2, in the United States was 15.7%. (1) Dr. Patel and colleagues wrote that out of these people, there were significantly higher HSV-2 infection rates in inner city, urban populations. For example, “modeled after NHANES, the 2004 New York City (NYC) Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (HANES) reported a higher HSV-2 seroprevalence (27.9%). (1) Dr. Patel is from the National Health Institutes, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Both studies indicated that being female, single, divorced, unemployed, non-Hispanic black and socioeconomically disadvantaged, increased the risk of HSV-2 infection. (1) Therefore, the CBCD suggests Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR as affordable HSV-2 remedies.



Click to learn more about genital herpes symptoms.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that people infected with the genital herpes virus (HSV-2, or HSV-1) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



In the inner city, “observational studies suggest HSV-2 is associated with a three-fold increase in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) acquisition.” (1) Additionally, Dr. Patel wrote that “the findings from this study support previous studies that suggested a higher seroprevalence (the number of persons who test positive for HSV-2) in urban settings compared to the general population. Not only is the overall seroprevalence in this study population higher than national estimates from NHANES, it is higher than the overall seroprevalence reported in New York City.” (1)



The CBCD points out that the risks shared by all population groups, including inner city urban residents, are substance abuse and sexual risks, including sexual orientation, age of sexual debut, and number of lifetime partners, which are key risk factors for HSV-2 infection in all population groups in the United States.



What treatments are available for a herpes infection?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (2) There are also natural remedies that target the latent HSV. Two of these clinically backed remedies are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



Click to read more about Novirin and the herpes virus, or Gene-Eden-VIR and the herpes virus.



References:



(1) Patel EU1, Frank MA1, Hsieh YH2, Rothman RE2, Baker AE2, Kraus CK2, Shahan J2, Gaydos CA2, Kelen GD2, Quinn TC3, Laeyendecker O3. Prevalence and factors associated with herpes simplex virus type 2 infection in patients attending a Baltimore city emergency department. PLoS One. 2014 Jul 18;9(7):e102422.



(2) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8