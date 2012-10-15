St Paul, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2012 --The MD&M Minneapolis Expo is taking place at the Minneapolis Convention Center October 31-November 1, 2012. As the industry’s largest face-to-face networking event in the region, visitors will be provided with the opportunity to meet with their most important business contacts and to learn more about the latest products, services, and technologies available to them. Exhibitors include medical device manufacturers such as CareFusion and Heraeus Medical as well as specialty OEM suppliers such as 3M and Clean Air Products.



To help educate visitors about contamination control and custom cleanroom solutions, Innotech has proudly announced that they will be joined by OEM manufacturer, Clean Air Products (http://www.cleanairproducts.com) at booth #450 throughout the event. Clean Air Products has been designing and manufacturing quality cleanroom systems, components, and equipment since 1969. Products include, modular hardwall and softwall cleanrooms, air showers, pass thru cabinets, laminar flow benches, stainless steel furniture, and more.



About Innotech Products

Established in 1996, Innotech is the regional rep for Clean Air Products and offers a full line of cleanroom equipment and supplies. Products range from complete, sophisticated air filtration enclosures, to furniture, gloves, and swabs. Innotech provides modular hardwall and softwall cleanrooms as well as the components for a stick built room. Some of these solutions may be simple and straight forward while others may require custom equipment for unique applications. Whatever the need, their customer service and technical personnel work tirelessly with customers to ensure 100% satisfaction on every order. Their customer base includes biomedical, aerospace, semi-conductor, plastic injection molding, pharmaceutical, and numerous other high tech fields.



For more information on products and general enquiries contact Nate Harvey at 888-270-0458.