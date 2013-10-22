St Paul, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2013 --The MD&M Minneapolis Expo is taking place at the Minneapolis Convention Center October 29-30, 2013. As the industry’s largest face-to-face networking event in the region, visitors will be provided with the opportunity to meet with their most important business contacts and to learn more about the latest products, services, and technologies available to them.



Featuring over 600 of the top suppliers, the new Tech Theater, and the 3 day conference starting on October 28th, you will be sure to find the education, suppliers, and tools that any medical device professional needs. As part of the expo, Innotech Products Inc will be presenting the new automatic shoe cover dispenser as one of their solutions promoting speed, cleanliness, and safety within cleanrooms, labs, and other medical and industrial applications. To try the automatic dispenser for yourself, Innotech will be located at booth #939 for the duration of the expo on October 29th and 30th.



About Innotech Products

Established in 1996, Innotech Products Inc offers a full line of cleanroom equipment and supplies. Products range from complete, sophisticated air filtration enclosures, to furniture, gloves, and swabs. As the regional rep for Clean Air Products, Innotech provides modular hardwall and softwall cleanrooms as well as the components for a stick built room. Some of these solutions may be simple and straight forward while others may require custom equipment for unique applications. Whatever the need, their customer service and technical personnel work tirelessly with customers to ensure 100% satisfaction on every order. Their customer base includes food processing, biomedical, aerospace, semi-conductor, plastic injection molding, pharmaceutical, and numerous other high tech fields.



Innotech is a BBB Accredited Business



For more information on products and general enquiries contact Nate Harvey at 888-270-0458.