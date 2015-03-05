Innovation Expert Nicholas Webb Launches Breakthrough Business Book

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2015 --Local author and Senior Partner at Lassen Innovation Management Consulting will debut his new book "Breakers" on February 15th, 2015. His previous celebrated business best sellers "The Innovation Playbook" and "The Digital Innovation Playbook" precede the new book.



In this powerful and compelling book, business futurist and innovation thought leader Nicholas Webb takes you on a well-substantiated journey into the future of the economy and business. He outlines in detail how organizational leaders can take advantage of these shifts to lead their market and to be relevant in a rapidly changing and innovation driven economy.



The take away message from this provocative book is "if it ain't broke- break it", says Webb. He wants to change the way industry leaders approach their market, and enable them to "break it" before someone else can-so they can lead by destruction, and come away with measurable results.



Webb explains "The Breaker breaks away from the pack through originality and value production. Breakers are not repairmen or technicians making sure the machine keeps running at its current pace; Breakers are circumventing, upheaving, and disrupting the current models and practices in ways that are frightening to those who have been doing the same thing over and over again for years, and liking it".



Nicholas Webb is available for interviews and appearances. For booking presentations, media appearances, interviews, and/or book-signings contact michelle@nickwebb.com



CONTACT:

Michelle Lynn

530-355-6190

Email: michelle@nickwebb.com

http://www.nickwebb.com