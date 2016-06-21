Innovativ Media Group (INMG) to Launch Premium Online Channel

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2016 --Innovativ Media Group, Inc. (OTCPK:INMG) ("Company") announced today that it will launch is first online premium channel, HPLovecraft.TV, this summer embedded into the Lovecraft ezine magazine web site www.lovecraftzine.com/ and it's Facebook portal. The initial programming on the channel will be the new Company produced animated web series "Mountains of Madness" www.mountainsofmadnessseries.com based on the revered H.P. Lovecraft novella "At the Mountains of Madness". HPLovecraft.TV will be available on a subscription basis on its own viewing platform and the Company intends to develop, produce and stream additional content inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft with the participation and input from channel subscribers.



"We strongly believe that niche premium channels with customized content produced for select fan communities and made available through interactive platforms and on Facebook is not only the television of the future but the present" said Tom Coleman CEO of the Company.



The "Mountains of Madness" series is written, directed and co-produced by Stephen Sloan of Sloan Motion Pictures www.sloanmotionpictures.com and will run for 30 episodes. The initial episodes are currently in post-production.



About Innovativ Media Group, Inc.

Innovativ Media Group (Innovativ) is a developer, producer and distributor of digital entertainment and other multi-media content. It has acquired many of the assets of Lux Digital Pictures including a library of feature motion pictures and, via New Broadway Cinema, develops adaptations of stage shows utilizing its trademarked DigiTheater™ Virtual Reality process. Innovativ also operates The Alien Interview Channel on YouTube, in partnership with FullScreen, Inc., is producing the new web series "Mountains of Madness" and is a principal in the Film Finance Exchange.



www.innovativmedia.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements, as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The Company, through its management, makes forward?looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward?looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such.



Contact

Investor Relations

info@innovativmedia.com

510-948-4000