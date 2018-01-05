Innovative Business Model Designed to Help Charities in Addition to Teachers and Coaches

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2018 --Schedule Any Lesson was founded on the core belief that teachers, coaches and instructors are the backbone of America and that they are severely underpaid.



"Our focus as a company is to help others economically" stated Cliff Gardner, CEO of Schedule Any Lesson. The company previously announced their national referral program "Americans Connecting Americans" where the company pays a 20.00 referral fee for every new instructor that enrolls.



"We are proud to announce that we have uniquely expanded our business model to benefit high quality charities. We NEVER ask our affiliate charities for one dollar nor do we ask them to expend one dollar on our behalf. We collaborate with our charities to develop a digital and marketing strategy which includes representation on each others website and through social media" according to Gardner.



In exchange, the company agrees to donate 20.00 for every new instructor that enrolls in their online private instructor hosting service. The company's technology hosting fees are 79.99 per year or 8.99 per month.



Each affiliate charity is assigned a personalized "Referral/Discount code" and when a new instructor uses the code at enrollment they receive a 10.00 discount off of the annual rate or a 1.00 per month discount off the monthly rate.



On the annual rate the donation percentage is 28.5% of revenue (79.99 – 10.00 = 69.99/20.00 = 28.5%). On the monthly rate the donation percentage is 20.8 % (8.99 – 1.00 x 12 =95.88/20.00 = 20.8%).



"We would like to confidently suggest that this is a win – win model where the instructor gets a discount and tremendous value for a very low cost of service and the charity receives 20.00 for facilitating an introduction.



We are proud to offer this new donation source for high quality charities. Given the adverse impact of the new tax legislation on charities we feel it is important for savvy charities to commence building out new donation streams immediately". states Gardner.



About Schedule Any Lesson

Schedule Any Lesson offers a turnkey technology, marketing and business development solution for instructors so that they can focus on providing lessons and making money.



Instructors receive their own custom designed website, professional site hosting and a personalized direct access URL to use in all their marketing efforts. Instructors are featured on Schedule Any Lesson's online directory that's designed to generate direct introductions to prospective lesson takers by zip code.



The Schedule Any Lesson platform includes five categories of instructors: Sports, Education, Fitness & Training, Music and Dance.



Unlike competing private instruction sites, Schedule Any Lesson never charges the consumer a fee to use the service and never retains a percentage of the lesson fees from the instructor. The instructor receives all of the benefits of the Schedule Any Lesson model for the cost of one or two lessons per year.



Media Contact:

Cliff Gardner, Schedule Any Lesson

cliff@scheduleanylesson.com