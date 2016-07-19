Seminyak, Bali -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2016 --WebSmart Group announces the launch of their multisensory immersive learning experience focused on Culture Transformation, powered by their knowledge-base brand SmartMinds. The opening event will be the innovative two-day conference IMPACT: AWAKEN, which takes place at the luxurious W Retreat Hotel Bali, in Seminyak, on the 29th and 30th of July.



This business training in Bali will deliver a transformational journey to heighten all senses, providing the tools to demystify many of the values, beliefs, and behaviours held in the subconscious that limit one's reality. WebSmart founder Mark Copeland will be the keynote speaker on both days, offering his expertise on improving attitudes and abilities through a number of tailored experiential techniques to facilitate personal growth.



On its launch, IMPACT: AWAKEN will present six workshops over two days to enable personal development through a radical shift in mindset. Participants will begin to better understand human consciousness, learn how to manage their energy levels, and uncover the intangibles of both personal and professional life.



Copeland uses three words to describe the main goal of his IMPACT project: "Stimulate, invigorate and explore", aiming for participants to fully immerse themselves into a journey of self-discovery, and leave the event with the key abilities to transform their lives.



Part of a triphasic training series, this pilot event is being offered half-priced, at a special rate of 1,000 USD per seat, including foods and drinks for the day. Online reservations for IMPACT: AWAKEN can be made via TicketBase.com. Limited tickets available.



About WebSmart Group

Websmart.io helps people find innovative ways to grow through a deep insight into self, leadership, culture, and marketing. With hands-on workshops, keynote speaking and conferences, Websmart expands one's consciousness to focus on further developing a high-performance lifestyle and business culture through its most valuable assets: The People.