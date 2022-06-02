Innovative Commenting Technology for New Research Introduced at CMSC Annual Meeting 2022

Hackensack, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2022 --The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) is pleased to introduce DropCite (dropcite.com), a ground-breaking way to interact with research presentations, for its poster session being presented at its Annual Meeting, June 1-4, 2022 in National Harbor, MD. DropCite's product is designed to enhance researchers' connections and discussions with conference attendees.



DropCite's patent-pending software empowers scientists to collaboratively assess and highlight important new research. It captures immediate reactions to presentations and poster sessions at conferences, stimulates qualified commentaries about preprints, and produces expert crowd-sourced evaluations of new scientific research. It leverages the collective knowledge of research teams anytime, anywhere by giving them advanced inline commenting and evaluation tools that work easily across institutional and geographic boundaries.



By using DropCite to share posters at the CMSC Annual Meeting 2022, researchers will receive commentary about their work from conference attendees before, during and after the poster session.



"DropCite is introducing a new way to present posters as interactive slide decks, enhancing the experience for authors, viewers, and conference organizers," said Dr. Bob Morris, DropCite's Founder and CEO. "We believe it will change the way new research is reviewed and evaluated."



"CMSC is pleased to be debuting this interactive technology at our Annual Meeting. Being able to enhance the interaction between poster presenters and the healthcare community will further our mission of stimulating and facilitating research in the field of multiple sclerosis," said June Halper, CEO, CMSC.



The CMSC Annual Meeting is the most comprehensive multidisciplinary MS educational event in North America, providing cutting edge research findings and the latest advances in the diagnosis and treatment in MS for all members of the healthcare team.



The CMSC educational program includes a full agenda of lectures, symposia, clinical courses, posters and platform presentations, and networking opportunities. Eleven learning tracks were named by the Professional Education committee covering science of MS; research; MS management; symptomatic management; nursing; rehabilitation; mental health; advocacy; skills development; technologic advancements; and wellness.



