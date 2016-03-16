Innovative Education Company Announces Launch of Free Education MDM Dashboard, Nobi One

Lake Bluff, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2016 --Education company, Nobi has announced the launch of their Mobile Device Management (MDM) Nobi One. Nobi One is a free, cloud-based MDM for K-12 schools that want to better manage the life-cycle of their iPads and Chromebooks. Nobi One is unique to all other MDM education solutions as it also includes your real-time inventory value.



iPads and Chromebooks have become an important part of learning in schools. As more schools integrate technology into curriculum, there is an increased need for school districts to create a process around better managing their iPads and Chromebooks. Nobi has gone a step further by integrating the real-time inventory value of iPads and Chromebooks across your entire school district. Providing valuation helps schools properly budget for technology refreshes. Nobi also helps to eliminate the daunting task of selling your devices by building in a one-click sales process inside of Nobi One.



Sales Manager, Alex Chase said, "along with managing your iPads and Chromebooks better, Nobi One can help schools simplify their sales process with a single click."



About Nobi

Nobi, headquartered in Lake Bluff, Illinois, is an education company that specializes in helping K-12 schools better manage their iPads / Chromebooks and simplify the sales process when it comes time to refresh. The company also recently announced that they are ISTE Corporate Members.



