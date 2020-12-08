Innovative Family Advocacy Program at Agape Treatment to Support Families of Recovering Addicts

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2020 --Fort Lauderdale-based Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Facility, Agape Treatment Center, has amplified their arsenal of treatment programs with the launch of a new family advocacy program.



The new program aims to educate families about the disease of the addiction and ways families are affected, while equipping them to work through the chaos they have experienced. Consequently, the institution is inviting families of past and current clients at Agape Treatment Center to meet and support each other under the guidance and facilitation of their mental health professionals.



Commenting on the launch of the new program, CEO and Founder of Agape Treatment Center George Mavrookas, said: "The Family Advocacy program is our newest initiative to help past and existing clients bridge the gap caused by their addictions. Our own experience has shown that the chances of recovery increase dramatically when the family participates in the healing process. We wanted to tap into this expertise to give our clients and their families a lifeline on the road to recovery."



Studies have long shown a correlation between family involvement and the treatment of health problems. In fact, one federal funded study found that substance abuse treatment that includes family therapy is far more effective than those that don't. The study also found that family therapy also reduces instances of substance abuse, discourages relapse and increases family and social functioning.



The main goal of family therapy in substance abuse treatment is prevention. It also provides a neutral forum for families to solve problems. Therapists at Agape Treatment Center are highly trained to facilitate the family advocacy program. Therapy is hosted in a safe and supportive environment where families will learn how to work through the chaos they have experienced, set healthy boundaries and rebuild trust in relationships.



Participation in the Family Advocacy program may evoke feelings of anxiety and stress; however, Mavrookas assures those considering this new option that the sense of relief, hope and realistic expectations about recovery will far outweigh the initial challenges.



For further information about the Family Advocacy Program offered at Agape Treatment Center, please visit: https://www.agapetc.com.



