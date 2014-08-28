Innovative Flipbook Software Greatly Helps to Teach and Learn in an Interesting Way

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2014 --The days of lackluster teaching and unmotivated learning are over. The flip page maker developer has introduced an innovative solution for teachers and students to prepare learning materials.



The solution allows users to convert PDF to flipbook and make the file more attractive. Teachers can use the basic flipbook software to convert their teaching plans to engaging page flip content. For those who are keen on motivating their students to learn, the flip page textbook will be helpful. Individuals who need exclusive multimedia edit features can use the professional version.



Students can also impress teachers and set themselves up for high grades by using the page flip book software to prepare homework, projects and reports. It is also a good tool for creating digital yearbooks.



The flipbook software has proven itself to be a hit among students. A user Scott Johnson said, "We had a deadline to make a killer flipbook and needed some high quality photos to present with the right graphics. This software did all of that for us and more. We are very very satisfied."



The flipbook software can be purchased for $99 and is available to both Mac and Windows users. In additional, the Flippagemaker Software Company is committed to encouraging learning and better teaching techniques in and out of the classroom. As a result, they are offering students and teachers a 50% discount on all its products.



About Flippagemaker

Flippagemaker has been around since 2008 and has been steadily making a mark in the world of digital publication. The company offers a range of digital publication publishing tools.