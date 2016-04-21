Innovative Focusky Video Presentation Software Now Makes Social Sharing Quick and Easy

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --After quickly becoming a leading PowerPoint alternative for personal and business use, Focusky now offers video presentation software to customers around the world. In addition to being convenient, user friendly and accessible from practically any computer, Focusky has also ensured that presentations created with their software are easily shareable via a variety of social media platforms.



When asked about this new addition, spokesman, Jason Chen states, "At Focusky, we work to provide the very best PowerPoint alternative to presenters, and this new video presentation software is a necessary addition for our current and future customers."



Customers choosing to take advantage of this new product will be able to create online presentations, share them with audiences across multiple platforms of their choosing.



Understanding the growing use of social media, Focusky has enabled customers to share presentations via:



- Unique presentation URL to share directly or embed (in blogs, websites, etc.)



- Upload to popular video sharing sites, like YouTube



- Share buttons within the software for sites like Facebook, Twitter, and more



Like with all other additions to the Focusky line of products, the attention is on the end user, delivering a clean, innovative, easy to use software. Dynamic, original, engaging presentations, now in shareable video formats suited to the most popular social media platforms are simple to create and publish for viewing by friends, clients, and followers alike.



For more information about this topic, please visit http://focusky.com/features/.



About Focusky Software Co., Ltd

Established in 2010, China based Focusky Software Co. Ltd is a professional Science and Technology Software provider. Involved in the development and distribution of online presentation software for the last 6 years, Focusky has gained a faithful following that is continually growing by supplying users with inventive, convenient, and useful software to meet their presentation needs.