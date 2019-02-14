Stuttgart, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2019 --For those who love kitchen gadgets, there's a very good reason to be excited. Stuttgart, Germany-based start-up iLIQ are on the verge of launching a crowdfunding campaign to bring to the masses their breakthrough drink product of the same name, iLIQ. The iLIQ is a home accessory that can improve the experience of preparing hot drinks like tea and coffee by quickly cooling them to the correct temperature, while also being able to reduce the alcohol content of wine while not harming its taste, through an innovatively designed custom, reliable, and affordable aerator. The company plans on using Kickstarter to bring the first run of the iLIQ to market, with special discount pricing and perks to those who support the campaign.



"We saw a common household need that we could fill with the right application of smart technology," commented Vlado, one of its creators with 17-years of experience as a mechanical engineer. "It's simple to use and delivers reliable results. We know it will become a daily favorite for a great number of people."



According to the company, iLIQ delivers a number of real benefits to future owners of the device. Some highlights include being able to prevent the accidentally burnt tongue or scalded mouth from the accident of drinking tea or coffee that's too hot; quick hot drink preparation, at just the right temperature for people pressed for time, busy, and on-the-go; and delivering the ability for wine lovers to enjoy their favorite drink without having the negativity associated with alcohol levels that are too high, perfect for those who want to drink with friends or family, but would prefer not to have the alcohol effect them too strongly.



The iLIQ is simple to use and works quite quickly. There's nothing complicated about it and will certainly find a welcome spot next to some of the most used items in many tech-friendly and normal people's kitchens alike.



The crowdfunding campaign is set to launch on Kickstarter soon with all the details available on the iLIQ company website.



For more information and to stay informed about the crowdfunding campaign be sure to visit http://www.iliq-cooler.com.



