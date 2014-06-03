Innovative MultiBrush Aims to Revolutionize Painting

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2014 --The MultiBrush is an innovative new paintbrush that allows a painter to have three brush sizes in hand – ready to use at all times.



Creator Chris Yingling, owner of MultiBrush Technologies, LLC, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund the first production run of his invention.



In its assembled configuration, the MultiBrush resembles a 2-inch angled paintbrush, but includes a hidden patented innovation that gives the painter a smaller brush when needed.



The MultiBrush employs a magnetic technology that allows it to be separated into two smaller paintbrushes – a ¾-inch and a 1¼-inch paintbrush that can be used independently.



The flexibility of having three sizes of brushes while painting saves time and money. “It keeps a painter’s brush on the wall,” Yingling said.



The MultiBrush Kickstarter project launched in late May and will conclude on June 29. The project goal is $6,500. Due to KickStarter rules, the funding of the project is all or nothing.



Three support options are available:



- $1 for those that find the MultiBrush an interesting project.

- $13 backers will receive a genuine MultiBrush from the first production run before they are available to retailers.

- $25 backers will not only receive a genuine MultiBrush from the first production run, but will also be appointed to the Development Advisory Board for one year.



“We believe the MultiBrush will be a welcome addition to the DIY market as well as the professional painter,” Yingling said.



LEARN MORE

To learn more about the MultiBrush, visit http://www.theMultiBrush.com or visit its Kickstarter campaign page at http://www.Kickstarter.com (search: MultiBrush). For more information, contact Yingling at chrisgyingling@gmail.com or 513.289.6006.