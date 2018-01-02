Innovative Nalukettu Styled Ayurvedic Treatment Center Launched by AyurYoga Eco Ashram

Mysore, Karnataka -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2018 --Poised to grow at an impressive CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of around 16.2%, the Global Ayurvedic market that did business amounting to $ 3,428 million in the year 2015, is expected to touch $ 9,791 million figure by 2022 (as per Stratistics, the popular Market Research firm).



The demand for Ayurvedic, organic and natural products is increasing with each passing year, and people world-over are actively looking for alternatives to the conventional treatment methods.



Some of the dominant factors that favor this kind of market growth include:



- Constantly expanding medical tourism in all parts of the world

- Growing demand for Ayurvedic, organic and natural products and

- Rising consumer awareness.



AyurYoga, a well-known name among the Ayurveda and Yoga practitioners, has recently launched its Ayurvedic Treatment Center in India, equipped with the best-in-class facilities. The center has been built based on Nalukettu, the ancient architecture style, focused on the 5 important elements of earth, water, wind, fire and space, that all work synergistically to help people heal faster.



About Nalukettu

Nalukettu used to be an integral part of the age-old Kerala Tharavadu tradition. Buildings based on the Nalukettu architecture used to house several generations of matrilineal joint families. This traditional architecture is mainly in the form of a rectangular structure housing 4 halls (in 4 directions) that are joined together through a central open courtyard - Nadumuttam.



These 4 halls are called Thekkini - the southern block, Kizhakkini - the eastern block, Padinjattini - the western block and Vadakkini - the northern block. Nalukettu architecture evolved mainly owing to the needs of large Keralite families, adhering to the Tharavadu tradition. The idea is to live under one single roof and jointly make use of the common facilities of the main Marumakkathayam home.



The layout of homes made as per Nalukettu architecture is fairly simple and caters to the common needs of a large number of people. Pathinarukettu (with 16 halls and 4 central courtyards) and Ettukettu (with 8 halls and 2 central courtyards) are the more advanced and elaborate variants of the same architecture. All Nalukettu structures face sunlight and some of the better-designed ones offer excellent ventilation too. The temperature in a Nalukettu home stays much lower than outside, even during the harsh summers.



Features of AyurYoga's new Ayurvedic Treatment Centre based on Nalukettu



– Based on the conventional Nalukettu architecture, there's plenty of wind, space and light in every room of the Center.



– Facility built with natural stone, antique doors and windows obtained from the old Nalukettu styled houses.



– 5 spacious therapy rooms with attached bathrooms and balconies.



– The central hall of the Treatment Center (called Nadumuttam in Nalukettu architecture) has a wooden ceiling and features Ayurveda art sourced from local artists.



– All Ayurvedic medications are prepared in the Center's own Ayurveda kitchen. The ingredients are all sourced from their own Ayurveda garden.



– The therapists in the Treatment Center are all Keralites who have been well-trained and are supervised by a resident Ayurvedic doctor.



– Majority of the treatments are administered by 2 therapists simultaneously.



– All the Kerala Ayurveda treatment packages are inclusive of 1 Yoga session, 1 meditation session and 1 Pranayama session per day.



– The Ayurvedic Treatment Center in India, doesn't accept more than 10 clients at any given time, to ensure complete attention during therapy and optimum quality of service.



About AyurYoga

AyurYoga Eco Ashram is registered as a non-profit Trust, and is operated and maintained by spiritual/monastic seekers. The yoga ashram in India is accredited as RYS 200 + RYS 300 (Registered Yoga School) with Yoga Alliance USA and also as RYS 200 with Yoga Alliance UK (for students from UK and European countries). Facilities offered at the treatment center includes ayurvedic therapy for stress management, weight management, rasayana rejuvenation, panchakarma detox & Ayurveda foundation course.



To find out more about AyurYoga & Ayurvedic Treatments in India, click here https://www.ayuryoga-ashram.com/ayurveda-retreats-in-india.