Innovative New All-in-One Skincare Treatment Founded by Mother and Daughter to Launch on Kickstarter Nov 14th

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2018 --Ongaro Beauty, an Austin-based organic skincare company is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its newest product, Complete All-In-One Skincare Treatment, on November 14th on crodfunding platform Kickstarter.com.



The company, founded by mother-daughter team Barbara and Brittany Ongaro features a best-selling line of 16 organic skin, body and hair care products formulated with the highest quality, most innovative ingredients.



Ongaro Beauty got its start after Brittany was diagnosed with life-threatening melanoma skin cancer in her early 20's.



"My family was shocked that I got this extremely deadly form of skin cancer at such a young age, so we starterd researching possible causes. We learned that many personal care products sold in the United States contain harmful ingredients and some have been linked to cancer. Most of these toxic ingredients are banned in Europe and Japan."



This realization led to the founding of Ongaro Beauty, according to Barbara. Today the company's products are sold worldwide in 28 countries. These best-selling products are formulated and manufactured in the United States using the latest breakthroughs in technology and contain no harmful ingerdients:



NO Sulfates

NO Petrolatum

No Mineral Oil

No Parabens

No Gluten



"Our customers love our products, but they kept asking us for one product that does it all," Barbara says. "They wanted something simple, organic, and yet extremely effective. We believe we have delivered that in our new Complete All-In-One Skincare Treatment."



"Everyone wants beautiful skin," Brittany adds, "but most of us don't have the time to use all of the serums, eye creams, gels, moisturizers and toners needed to achieve that youthful glow. This product is designed for those busy, on-the-go individuals like us that want something quick and easy that actually works."



Complete All-In-One Skincare Treatment by Ongaro Beauty contains a smart time-released delivery system and a total of 14 active ingredients, which is unheard of in the skincare industry. These are the components that work to improve your skin. It actually contains technology from the Ice Age, including:



Snow Algae

Swiss Glacier Water

A stable form of Vitamin C

Probiotic Technology

Plant Stem Cells

Peptides



This amazing new product addresses ALL 7 signs of aging skin:



fine lines and wrinkles

dryness and dullness

uneven skin tone

dark spots

enlarged pores

elasticity and firmness

radiance and luninosity



"Our Kickstarter campaign goes live on Wednesday, November 14th, 2018," says Brittany. "Our VIP customers can get in on the Early Bird Specials, with a savings of more than 50 percent!"



Interested parties can get on the VIP list by clicking here.