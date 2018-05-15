Innovative New App Brings Sandy Springs Residents and Businesses Together

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2018 --When Ed Ukaonu launched the Sandy Spring 24/7 app, his mission was simple—to use mobile technology to bring the Sandy Springs business and nonprofit communities together with its residents in a way that was safe, secure and fun.



The result of his own personal experience running three previous businesses, Ukaonu was looking for a more effective and affordable way for local companies to market to their customers. He also wanted to provide residents with safe, reliable information about the businesses in their community, and give them a platform with which to share information and feedback.



Sandy Springs 24/7 succeeds on both fronts, allowing businesses to affordably market to target customers, and giving residents a digital space to securely connect with each other, and with the brands and businesses that matter to them.



"Our goal is to contribute to the growth of the city of Sandy Springs," says Ukaonu. "The city has matured, and our app facilitates connections, commerce, awareness, community engagement and business growth. It's helping to build a stronger, more prosperous and vibrant community."



Great for business



With features like geo-targeting, businesses can connect directly with their target customers in real time using Sandy Springs 24/7. They can present daily offers, deals and discounts to customers near their location by planting digital flags, and in doing so, gain trust and increase brand recognition within the community. Businesses are also able to create loyalty programs within the app to help generate repeat business.



Better than traditional advertising, Sandy Springs 24/7 helps businesses remain top of mind by being accessible from the palm of a customer's hand.



Great for residents



Residents using the app can take advantage of features like chat to communicate directly with business owners and other members of their community. Residents can also post messages on the community bulletin board, send school notifications, provide emergency and traffic alerts, track loyalty points for local businesses and communicate with the HOAs in their subdivision. Parents can even set digital flags to be notified when the school bus has dropped off their child.



Great for non-profits



One of the primary goals of Sandy Springs 24/7 is to give back to the community. The Community Aid Program does this by creating a network of helping hands among all members of the community, including residents and small business partners.



On a recurring basis, a percentage of all proceeds collected by Sandy Springs 24/7 is distributed to a non-profit or volunteer association, as determined by participating residents.



Sandy Springs 24/7 keeps residents informed and helps small businesses grow within their target markets, but more than that, it's an app that connects the community and brings people together.



About Sandy Springs 24/7

From business owners and local professionals to consumers and residents, the Sandy Springs 24/7 app connects all members of the Sandy Springs community in ways that are safe, secure and fun.



The app is available for download on both iPhone and Android devices.



For more information, visit https://www.sandysprings24-7.com/.