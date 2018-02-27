Innovative New Cooler, the Kanga Kase Mate, Set to Make Tailgates and Other Outdoor Adventures Easier Than Ever

Clemson, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2018 --Kanga is the brainchild of a group of students from Clemson University. Unsatisfied with the inconvenience of traditional coolers, having to constantly refill the ice and plunge their hands into the freezing water in search of a beverage, they sought to find a better way to keep drinks cold. Thus, Kanga was born.



This soft, insulated, multi patent-pending cooler keeps canned drinks cold for hours, no ice needed. The interior is constructed with a tenacious three-layer laminate engineered for great insulation to trap the cold inside. The exterior is made from durable polyester, so it can withstand the rigors of heavy use in outdoor environments. The Kase Mate is washing machine safe, making it easy to clean when it gets dirty.



The Kanga Kase Mate is available in several sizes to accommodate standard boxes of 12, 24 or 30 cans. Each size is made to fit the box snugly so that no heat can sneak in around it. A zipper panel on the side opens up to enable users to slide the box in, sealing it up tightly afterwards. The zipper is sturdy and durable so there is no need to worry about it breaking and the beverages falling out.



A convenient flap on the top of the cooler provides easy access to the beverages inside while minimizing cold loss at the same time. The nylon webbing handle on top of the Kanga cooler makes it easy to transport. Customers will never again have to worry about those flimsy cardboard handles tearing. The stitching around the handle is reinforced so that it can handle the weight of the drinks inside. The cooler itself is incredibly lightweight and adds just a fraction of an inch to the size of the beverage case, making it perfect for taking on the go.



To help bring Kanga to market, the creators are launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise the money needed. They expect the campaign to launch in March 1st, 2018. Those who are interested can sign up to be notified when it launches through the brand's website at http://www.buykanga.com. Backers of the campaign will be rewarded with early-bird discounts for their Kanga purchase.