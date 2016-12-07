Innovative PubHTML5 Details 3 Easy Steps in Flipping Book Preparation

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2016 --The flipping book publisher is capable of producing electronic catalogs, magazines, information sheets, reports, and other printed materials. PubHTML5 facilitates the creation of unlimited number of pages with flip effects. These publications can be disseminated through email, social media networking sites, and ordinary websites.



With flipping book publisher, it is easier to personalize the visual appearance of digital publications with colorful logos, images, buttons, audio, video, and, visual page transitions. The publisher also has the prerogative of creating, hosting, editing, and making necessary changes or updates.



Anna Lee, chief designer of PubHTML5, explained the three steps briefly. "All you have to do is import the PDF file first. Customize the looks, background, template style, and enrich the flipping book using multimedia features. Then, publish the book in multiple output formats." "The process can be done both online and offline." Anna Lee added.



The PubHTML5 flipping book software provides users with a lifetime license, unlimited publishing, as well as viewing through smart phones and tablets. The page flip publication may be designed in HTML5 format and Flash which allows it to be viewed easily across different digital platforms such as Android, iPhone, iPad, and other mobile gadgets. Readers can see the web-based publication from any location regardless of the type of device they prefer.



The PDF (Adobe Portable Document Format) can be uploaded to digital flipping book platform without difficulty within a few minutes. Users do not need any special technology or software/hardware expertise to accomplish these steps. It is possible to complete an online catalog or book by just clicking on the PC mouse.



Designer Anna Lee mentioned, "The most beneficial attribute is you can insert rich media which includes YouTube video clips, Uniform Resource Locators (Links), image slideshows, buttons, and hot spots for Internet access in the PDF pages. Once this is implemented the PDF becomes interactive and not just motionless pages."



PubHTML5 flipping book publisher provides amateur publishers with pre-designed and simple templates for stress-free creation of flipping books. Users of three sophisticated versions (Gold, Enterprise and Platinum) can simply download and install additional templates. PubHTML5 also allows users to publish without complications through the potent and safe cloud online hosting service. It permits saving the published material as Word Press plug-in, Drupal or Joomla modules. These three platforms are the most widely-used in terms of content management software.



Steps for converting PDF web pages into digital interactive flipping books are explained clearly in the Home Page of PubHTML5. Also, PubHTML5 can be a brochure maker for publishers to create eye-catching brochures in the above steps.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is acknowledged as one of the principal technology providers of HTML5 digital flipping book publisher software. Its publishing solutions can help clients in reducing expenditures, expanding reach, enhancing efficiency, and providing readers with inspiring digital content.



Check out the company website at http://pubhtml5.com/ to get more information about the features of the software.