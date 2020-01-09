Tyler, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2020 --Applyup is a recruitment solution that will connect employers and candidates by matching the required skillsets with the skills possessed by candidates. The platform will enable a hassle-free recruitment process, and help candidates and employers to find the best fit.



Applyup will replace traditional recruitment procedures and offer employers and candidates an in-app, all-inclusive recruitment experience. The app is a complete recruitment solution, covering all recruitment and hiring processes, from screening to offer acceptance. Applyup offers in-app audio and video interviewing facilities, eliminating waiting time, and enabling stress-free interview sessions.



The platform will have multiple free and paid features for its users. Candidates and employers will first update their profiles, following by accepting or rejecting recommended cards. The algorithm running on the backend will match the candidates' skillsets to the requirements of different employers. The swipe feature will allow employers to download resume or explore more, and candidates to apply for jobs or continue exploring.



Applyup will become a breakthrough solution for employers and candidates. The app will be available for both Android and iOS and is expected to release on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in early 2020.



Applyup offers a full-cycle recruitment management system, helping employers and candidates to find the best match according to their skills and requirements. Applyup's recruitment solution runs an innovative algorithm that connects potential employers and employees for employment opportunities.



