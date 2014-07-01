Innovative Startup Nobi Offers Cash for Old Mobile Devices

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2014 --The world is in the midst of a dramatic shift in the way people communicate and find information. Global smartphone use grew from 5% of the global population in 2009 to 22% by the end of 2013. With adoption of new technology comes regular upgrades to the latest and greatest technology. But what happens to the mobile devices users discarded?



That's where ReCommerce startup Nobi comes in. Nobi helps individuals and companies move forward in their digital lives by offering them money for mobile devices, which are wiped clean and then re-sold in various markets. Nobi is poised to help both individuals and businesses get their money back on their old devices. Major companies lose millions of dollars by failing to account for and recoup costs for outdated mobile devices. Working with strategic partners and small-to-Fortune sized companies, Nobi is able to capture the devices across entire corporations, allowing companies to maintain better inventory and increase cash-flow.



"For companies, working with Nobi helps them account for old devices that were previously unaccounted for," said John Anthony, Account Manager at Nobi. "Once the inventory is accounted for, the companies can strategically sell the devices, immediately increasing cash-flow from already existing resources which had been previously untapped.



For individuals, Nobi is an alternative to selling the devices back to the carrier for credit or at a fraction of what they paid for them. Rather than selling iPhones, iPads and similar devices back to the carrier, Nobi will make a cash offer.



Nobi's inventory also includes devices from companies like Samsung, Apple, Google, HTC, LG, Motorola, Nokia and more. The devices range from iPhones, iPads, Google Glass, Nexus tablets, android phones and many others.



About Nobi

Nobi (www.nobi.co) is a Chicago-based, Mobile ReCommerce Startup that’s making it easy for companies to discover and sell their mobile devices.



Anna Lee

Email: social@nobi.co

847-868-2011

www.nobi.co