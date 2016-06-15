Innovative UK Investment Firm Providing Complete Cryto-Currency Investment Services

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2016 --A branch of Golden Hill Solution, a British multinational corporation headquartered in London, Truck Coin is a respected leader in wholesale technology markets by utilising professional traders and skilled analysts with valuable experience in the markets of crypto-currency. These strategic elements create a safe investment environment with little or no risk.



Truck Coin is an expert at crypto-currency mining of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Truckcoin, and other crypto-currencies. Its smart trading autobot is the firm's strongest technology tool, ensuring a steady profit stream for the company and its investors. Truck Coin's autobots enter hundreds of crypto-currency trading markets, carrying out specialised tasks to generate profit.



The company is focused on green electricity trading efforts in the Bitcoin industry. Using world class and industry leading equipment, Truck Coin has built an exclusive dataset to host miners in the best condition with the lowest power cost. The firm has created an opportunity for online investors by offering long-term contracts when purchasing large quantities of shares enabling the company to return daily retail sales profits back to investors. Investing in crypto-currency has never been so safe and easy.



A spokesman for Truck Coin said: "We provide services to allow people to gain positive results from their trading. Investors of all sizes use our services to gain our experience and skills."



Truck Coin has transformed online trading and investing into a comfortable, quick and easy process. One of its strongest advantages in the market is its insurance in trading or investing funds. The company also offers its clients with exceptional management and customer support services as well as a risk control system to ensure investments are handled efficiently and safely.



For more information about Truck Coin, please visit the organisation's website at http://www.truckcoin.com



About Truck Coin

Truck Coin is dedicated to helping anyone find nearby buyers and sellers to exchange and invest in Bitcoin crypto-currency easily, freely and profitably.



