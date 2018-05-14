Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2018 --Investor News Source Featured Stock Profile: Innovest Global, Inc. (OTCPINK:IVST) Energy Group has signed another significant client thanks to its revolutionary LEEP financing program.



The client, Wrap-Tite, Inc, is a leading manufacturer of flexible packaging solutions, and the only Extruder/Converter of stretch film in the United States. Saving 30% of their electricity cost in the 200,000 square foot facility was easy to understand, but for any company, budgeting nearly $100,000 to do so is not as easy of a decision. Using the LEEP Program, they became the latest Energy Group client to upgrade without dipping into their cash, or adding to their monthly expenses.



The LEEP Program makes the green upgrade decision easy. "LEEP" stands for Lighting Energy Efficiency Program. It is a revolutionary Innovest financing tool that allows clients who wish to upgrade to energy efficient hardware, to finance the hardware and installation by paying a portion of the energy cost savings monthly. The result is a cash flow positive savings for the client. It is available for our Demand Cost Reduction pole-mount or box unit, as well as all of our efficiency solutions.



Another satisfied client, Pinnacle Sports athletic facilities in Ohio, serve their mission of "Developing Athletes for Life" with a focus on excellence. Rich Garbinsky, General Manager of Pinnacle, knew the best lighting technologies would be best for his athletes and staff. "By taking advantage of Shepherd Energy Solutions LEEP program we were able to significantly improve our sports lighting without having to come out of pocket. Our savings pays for the project every month," said Mr. Garbinsky.



With word about LEEP spreading fast, look for much more news to come soon. It has been a busy month at Innovest, for both the Commercial & Industrial Division, and the forthcoming Biotechnology & Health Sciences Division.



Innovest Global Inc. (OTCPINK:IVST) finished April with the highest monthly sales the company has recorded to date, $326K from its Commercial & Industrial Division.



The Division now has $4 million in annual run rate revenue, a significant increase from the five-figure revenue it started with in the fourth quarter of 2017. On a monthly basis, it represents 550% growth in monthly revenue in four months, and is continuing to expand. The Commercial & Industrial Division features Energy Solutions for businesses, sales of products to industrial clients, and a Call Center that does inbound and outbound calls for business and government clients.



Innovest recorded several notable events in April:



*Generated highest monthly sales in company history



*Board of Directors resolved to apply for uplist to OTCQB upon audit completion



*Launched 'Demand Cost Reduction' (DCR) Energy Efficiency Technology with first contract, $118K, for one of the six figure efficiency units (not included in April revenue number),



*Launched Equestrian Lighting Solution with signing of world renown Stachowski Farm contract for Equestrian Showcase, with lighting technologies that benefit Championship bred horses



*Achieved a Quick Ratio of 2.6, four times the short term financial health of other Conglomerates, who average 0.6



*Held a leadership meeting attended by 7, 8, and 9 figure acquisition candidates, and all Innovest executives and board members



*Integrated another Energy acquisition.



Look for much more information to come soon. Innovest uses Twitter, which can be accessed both on Twitter @innovestglobal and on the front page of our website http://www.innovestglobal.com, for important company updates.



This includes information that may be material, so please follow us and visit our website regularly! For more information on Innovest contact info@innovestglobal.com, or call Innovest Investor Relations Matt Rego at 216-815-1122.



Disclaimer:

This report/release/advertisement is a commercial advertisement and is for general information purposes only. We are engaged in the business of marketing and advertising companies for monetary compensation. Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. The disclaimer is to be read and fully understood before using our site, or joining our email list. PLEASE NOTE WELL: Investor News Source and its employees are not a Registered Investment Advisors, Broker Dealer or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. Everything you see is a paid advertisement and should not be considered financial advice or a solicitation to buy or sell stock. Always contact the financial institution and do your own research before buying any security which is at your own risk. Investor News Source is a digital marketing company located in Rochester New York.