Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2018 --Innovest Global Inc. (OTC Markets:IVST) (the "Company" or "Innovest") Biotechnology Division announced that it will be attending two conferences this fall to advance the objectives of StemVax Therapeutics, and to explore additional Biotech opportunities.



"With the recently announced patent approval, and obtaining exclusive worldwide rights to the technology, we believe that now is the time to collaborate with other scientists that have technologies which serve Innovest's mission and could benefit from the relationship," said Dr. Dwain Morris-Irvin, Division President and the StemVax founder.



Dr. Morris-Irvin and his team will attend the Society for Neuroscience (SFN) 48th annual meeting, "Neuroscience 2018", November 3-7 in San Diego, CA. It is the world's largest neuroscience conference for scientists and physicians devoted to understanding the brain and nervous system. SFN is a renowned venue for neuroscientists, where more than 30,000 colleagues from more than 80 countries collaborate and network with peers, learn from experts, explore the newest neuroscience tools and technologies, and discover great career opportunities.



They will also attend the BIO Investor Forum October 17-18 in San Francisco, CA. The BIO Investor Forum is an international biotech investor conference focused on early and established private companies as well as emerging public companies. The event features plenary sessions, business roundtables and therapeutic workshops, company presentations, and individual meetings.



About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets:IVST) is in the Conglomerates industry, a diversified holding company with operations in commercial and industrial products and services, energy, biotechnology, and health services. Our primary growth strategy is to acquire existing companies in a select few industries, and attract new customers in cost effective ways. Currently, we have a Commercial & Industrial Division, and a Biotechnology & Health Services Division.



Innovest owns 20% of StemVax Therapeutics which is the first company in its Biotech Division.



StemVax Therapeutics is a Translational Biotechnology Company that develops novel therapies for brain tumor patients. We focus our efforts on developing immunotherapeutic approaches to treating patients with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), a devastating brain cancer. We also focus our research efforts on novel drug development to target Cancer Stem cells and other multi-resistant cancer cells. We seek to make a difference in patient's lives. Bringing new beginnings to the market by developing novel therapeutics.



For more information, please visit: http://www.innovestglobal.com, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @innovestglobal.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein, are included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.



Contact Information

Corporate Office:

216-815-1122

info@innovestglobal.com

Twitter @innovestglobal



Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

917-658-7878

hart@haydenir.com