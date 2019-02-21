Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2019 --Innovest Global Inc. (OTCMARKETS:IVST), a diversified Industrial Company, today announced it generated record gross sales in January 2019 of $3.2 million.



Other notable events from January:



A Fortune 500 client expanded its sales contract by 30%, adding $600,000 per year.



One of Innovest's new holdings (Authority National Supply) signed four new members expected to add $5.2 million in gross sales in 2019; prior to Innovest's ownership there had been only one new member added in the previous two years.



-Innovest Electric Solutions signed a $1.1 million contract for a NYSE listed client.



Employee base has grown from seven in January 2018, to 85 in January 2019.



-Total Current Assets $6.7 million.



-Cash balance $825,000.



-Signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a retail auto dealer which generates $30 million sales and commensurate profits.



In 2018 Innovest generated $7.8 million gross sales with $2.1 million gross profit, and distributed its annual letter to shareholders in January.



"Innovest continues to grow sales rapidly and is focused on the growth of its current Industrial companies, while exploring additional acquisitions that management feels could add significant shareholder value. Diversification into Biotechnology is also expected to result in progress this year both from StemVax and other efforts," said Dan Martin, Innovest's founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer.



About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST) has operations in Industrials (commercial and industrial products and services, energy, construction, and building materials ) and diversified holdings in biotechnology. The primary growth strategy of Innovest Global Inc is to acquire existing companies in a select few industries and attract new customers in cost effective ways. Currently, Innovest Global Inc has a Commercial & Industrial Division, a Biotechnology & Health Services Division, and a Construction & Building Materials Division.



For more information, please visit: http://www.innovestglobal.com, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @innovestglobal.



