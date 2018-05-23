Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2018 --Innovest Global, Inc. (OTCPINK:IVST) Call Center has won a $650,000 contract as the exclusive provider, for an industry leading medical supply division of a Fortune 500 company, with over $2 billion in annual revenue. The contract provides for the service to exceed $1mm in billings in the first twelve months.



After a congratulatory phone call from the client CEO, the Senior Vice President followed up via email, and stated, "It gives me great pleasure to follow up with you … and notify you officially, that you have been selected as the sole partner… for our Customer Service Call Center Outsource Project." He went on to cite the "outstanding relationship and quality of work" as reasons for their enthusiasm and selection of Innovest, in the months-long, highly competitive process.



This is the single largest contract for Innovest, since launching of the Commercial & Industrial Division six months ago. "Given the quality of the companies we were bidding against, we're extremely proud of this accomplishment," said Sally Emch, President of Innovest Call Center Operations, who led the bid process for Innovest. "It's a great validation of our call center to win a major bid from a Fortune 500 company, and also of the Innovest business model as a whole. I've so excited by our sales growth and that we are officially 'on the map', and winning major national projects."



Innovest's Call Center is PCI Compliant, SAS 70 Type II Certified, FDCPA Compliant, is an ACA International member; and has many internal controls, policies, and procedures that add to client confidence.



