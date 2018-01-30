Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2018 --Investor News Source Featured Company - Innovest Global Inc. (OTCPINK:IVST) assembled key company leaders on Wednesday 01/24/2018 for a highly productive meeting which established plans for execution in 2018. Those plans include executing sales opportunities presented by synergies of the recently acquired entities, discussion of uplisting requirements, and future acquisitions.



As an update, the telehealth effort branded as "Sanavida," is nearing commercial launch. Sanavida is the only Consumer division within Innovest.



Commercial and Industrial Energy is ramping up significantly with the launch of the LEEP program, allowing companies to finance the cost of their lighting upgrades by utilizing the energy cost savings provided by the new equipment, which is estimated to be a 50% savings. All with no money out of pocket. In the Durable Goods category, Innovest has a 35 year history in safety supply business, featuring 50,000 SKUs and very unique OSHA offerings which include a floor cleaner that results in non-slip flooring even when the floor gets wet, and a cardiac defibrillation machine that provides feedback to the person doing CPR regarding the quality of their chest compression efforts.



Innovest's (OTCPINK:IVST) new call center provides all divisions an incredibly cost effective way of enhancing their sales efforts, and working together with each other to market their particular offerings to all of Innovest's other commercial clients.



In addition to company executives, and board members, in attendance of part of the meeting were acquisition targets currently in negotiation with Innovest, as well as a representative working to advance the auto sector initiative. The team is thrilled with the 2018 plan and working diligently to execute. "This is an extremely focused, energetic, and experienced team. They are world class and I'm extremely thankful for each and every one of them, and more impressed with our team's progress every day," said Innovest CEO, Dan Martin.



