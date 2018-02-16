Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2018 --Innovest Global Inc. (OTCPINK:IVST) reports $200K in January revenue among three operating divisions. Additional acquisitions are in the pipeline and key individuals and organizations, such as PCAOB auditors, are being vetted for engagement.



The Company posted its 2017 annual financial reports to OTC Markets, and as previously indicated they show revenue beginning from the late Q4 acquisition of Chagrin Safety Supply.



Baseline revenue of $500K per quarter, is coming from three wholly owned divisions which generated $200K in consolidated revenue for January: Commercial and Industrial Energy, Durable Goods to Businesses, and a Call Center service to business clients. With increasingly larger and more significant client proposals accounting for revenue spikes, management feels strong organic growth rates will outperform the $500K quarterly baseline for these highly scalable divisions. The Telehealth business Sanavida will be launched soon, with news on that forthcoming. The previously announced exit from unproductive mining operations that carried over from the past, will be completed, and announced soon.



The acquisition pipeline remains full. "The Innovest model is extremely attractive to business and technology owners that have lofty objectives right now," said Innovest CEO, Dan Martin. "We continue to be engaged in discussions that would result in growth, whether with large revenue numbers such as with our Auto Dealer division efforts, or with new technologies that have come calling, such as in the commercial energy business, that would keep us on the front edge of innovation. Most are very exciting prospects, and great people, that our shareholders would really celebrate if they joined the Innovest family."



Revenue growth strategy continues to focus on organic sales, and acquisitions of existing companies that are strategically appropriate. Management is very enthusiastic about the start of 2018 and the continued demand for its products, services, and partnership opportunities.



