Innovest Global Inc: Strong Fundamental and Technical Analysis Puts Company in Great Position

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2018 --Spotlight Growth has published new content on Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC PINK: IVST). Innovest Global, Inc. is a diversified holding company that focuses on acquiring niche, high-growth businesses that are capable of generating significant annual revenue. The company's planned subsidiaries operate across telehealth, biotech, building materials, commercial energy, business-to-business distribution, national call center and auto sales.



The report provides an overview of Innovest Global, Inc., its subsidiaries, financials, US construction industry analysis, global construction industry analysis, building materials, biotech and more.



ResearchAndMarkets: U.S. Construction Market Forecast To Reach $1.77 Trillion By 2022



Construction activity can serve as a litmus test for the health of the overall economy. During times of economic expansion, construction activity is largely robust and active. Meanwhile, downturns tend to slow or nearly halt construction activity.



According to ResearchAndMarkets, the United States construction industry is expected to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60% between 2018 and 2022. The market research group notes that residential construction increased at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2013-2017. Commercial construction increased at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2013-2017.



According to Statista, United States construction expenditures came in around $1.23 trillion in 2017. The market research firm estimates that U.S. construction spending will increase from $1.23 trillion in 2017 to $1.53 trillion in 2022.



According to the Construction Intelligence Center (CIC), the global construction industry is expected to have strong performance over the next several years as well.



In December 2017, the CIC released report forecasting that the global construction industry will see growth of 3.6% between 2018 and 2022. However, the CIC released an updated report in April 2018, which increased its growth estimate to 3.7% between 2018 and 2022.



While this may not seem like much at first glance, "in real value terms (measured at constant 2017 prices and US$ exchange rates), global construction output is forecast to rise to US$12.4 trillion in 2022 from US$10.4 trillion in 2017," according to the report.



IVST: Working On Closing Major Building Materials Acquisition, Weekly Technicals Look Bullish



The Cleveland, Ohio-based conglomerate continues to rapidly expand thanks to key acquisitions and thriving organic sales growth. Innovest Global, Inc. currently is experiencing a combination of strong fundamentals and technicals. The company's Commercial & Industrial Division has been a revenue machine for Innovest, as the division now is on track for annual revenue run-rate of $4.5 million.



The company's Biotech & Health Sciences Division is not currently generating revenue, but the division has a very bright future ahead. Lead by world-renowned neuroscientist, Dr. Dwain Morris-Irvin, the Biotech & Health Sciences Division is currently focused on commercializing StemVax Therapeutics' cancer vaccination therapy technology. The cancer vaccination therapy technology was just recently awarded a U.S. patent.



Innovest Global management team has been extremely busy with its pending mega-acquisition of a building materials company, which produces $30 million in annual revenues. Once the building materials company is acquired, it will serve as Innovest Global's third division. Management estimates that the building materials target acquisition could close sometime in early September 2018.



Management has detailed the serious of events that has took place earlier this year between Innovest and the target building materials company. The initial discussions began back in March 2018, followed by formal negotiations in April 2018.



In June, Innovest management formally proposed the acquisition pitch to the target company's board of directors. Upon conclusion of the presentation, both parties had signed and executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) document.



In late August 2018, it was announced that both parties have effectively reached an agreement on the acquisition transaction structure and long form documents. Under the agreed terms, Innovest will acquire 100% ownership of the target entity and will issue 5 million common shares (restricted) and a high-five figure cash payment in exchange.



"This transaction represents a substantial, over five-times increase in Innovest's revenue, and marks entry into its third industry sector. This is a transformational acquisition for Innovest. Because of the revenue, but also because the leadership of the organization is world class, well respected in their industry, and has a vision and plan for growth that I believe is highly likely to succeed in our model once we hit the switch," detailed Innovest Global CEO Dan Martin.



In other news, the biotech division, led by Dr. Dwain Morris-Irvin, will be attending the 48thAnnual Society for Neuroscience Conference and the BIO Investor Forum. The Society for Neuroscience will take place between November 3-7 in San Diego, California. The BIO Investor Forum will be held in San Francisco, California between October 17-18.



Innovest Global will be featured in Delta Sky Magazine's October Biotech Special Edition issue. The Delta Sky Magazine is the official in-flight magazine for Delta Air Lines, Inc. and has readership of around six million highly-engaged passengers.



Investors and traders looking to filter out the noise and the short-term should utilize weekly and monthly charts. These tend to provide a clearer picture of the current state of the stock and where it could be possibly heading in the coming weeks or months.



If we take a look at a weekly chart of IVST, we see several positives currently:



-Current weekly candle at the high



-50 day moving average (green) trading above 100 day moving average (red)



-MACD shows bear position very weak, looking ripe for a bullish crossover in coming week or two



-Stochastics trending higher, currently around 60 (not overbought or oversold)



Innovest Global was recently featured on an episode of Spotlight Growth Live, a video web-series highlighting emerging growth companies. To view the video, please visit: http://spotlightgrowth.com/index.php/video/



For more information on Innovest Global, Inc., please visit http://innovestglobal.com and http://spotlightgrowth.com/index.php/2018/09/12/innovest-global-inc-otc-pink-ivst-a-diversified-conglomerate-with-strong-fundamental-and-technical-analysis/



SpotlightGrowth.com is a digital hub for micro-caps, small-caps, crowdfunding, cryptocurrency, and other emerging growth investors. SpotlightGrowth.com serves as our media subsidiary and provides insights on small cap companies.



Disclaimer:



Spotlight Growth is compensated, either directly or via a third party, to provide investor relations services for its clients. Spotlight Growth creates exposure for companies through a customized marketing strategy, including design of promotional material, the drafting and editing of press releases and media placement.



All information on featured companies is provided by the companies profiled, or is available from public sources. Spotlight Growth and its employees are not a Registered Investment Advisor, Broker Dealer or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever and we are not qualified to give financial advice. The information contained herein is based on external sources that Spotlight Growth believes to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. Spotlight Growth may create reports and content that has been compensated by a company or third-parties, or for purposes of self-marketing. Spotlight Growth was compensated two thousand five hundred dollars cash and fifty thousand restricted shares for the creation and dissemination of this content.



This material does not represent an investment solicitation. Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management.



The above communication, the attachments and external Internet links provided are intended for informational purposes only and are not to be interpreted by the recipient as a solicitation to participate in securities offerings. Investments referenced may not be suitable for all investors and may not be permissible in certain jurisdictions.



Spotlight Growth and its affiliates, officers, directors, and employees may have bought or sold or may buy or sell shares in the companies discussed herein, which may be acquired prior, during or after the publication of these marketing materials. Spotlight Growth, its affiliates, officers, directors, and employees may sell the stock of said companies at any time and may profit in the event those shares rise in value. For more information on our disclosures, please visit: http://spotlightgrowth.com/index.php/disclosures/



Matt Rego

916-525-7147

mrego@spotlightgrowth.com