Innovest Global Signs Top Ohio Hospital to Four-Year Contract

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2018 --Innovest Global Inc. (OTCMarkets:IVST) (the "Company" or "Innovest"), a conglomerate with operations in commercial and industrial products and services, biotechnology, and construction & building materials, is excited to announce that Chagrin Safety Supply (CSS), an Innovest Global Company, just closed a four-year contract extension providing safety supplies to the University Hospital and Case Medical Center administration buildings in Cleveland, Ohio. This contract will further boost revenue for Innovest's Commercial & Industrial Division and creates a stepping stone for additional business in 2019. CSS revenue for 2018 exceeds 2017 revenue, and has benefited from larger contracts, including the recently announced six-figure order of HAZMAT boots delivered to the United States Navy.



For Innovest's acquired companies, 2018 has been marked by high-revenue contracts with large and very notable clients. Increased revenue after acquisition is a result of both successful integration into the Innovest business model, and Innovest being very appealing as a vendor to large clients.



University Hospitals are ranked number 2 in Ohio and consistently rank in the Top 50 nationally, according to the organization 'U.S. News' which evaluates each hospital in up to 16 medical specialties. In most specialties, the top 50 hospitals nationally are numerically ranked and the University Hospitals Cleveland are ranked in the top 50 in almost all categories.



"Case Medical Center is a great client and I'm thrilled that since coming under the Innovest umbrella, they added two more facilities in addition to the buildings we already service. This contract represents the confidence and satisfaction of our supply agreement and I'm pleased that they have extended our relationship four years," said Chagrin Safety Supply president, Bill Oler.



"The fact that University Hospitals and in particular, Case Medical Center trust us to maintain the new standards set by OSHA in 2015 for workplace first aid requirements illustrates the credibility of our Safety Group. The burden and liability is on the employer to identify workplace hazards and they trust our team to maintain these high standards. It's exciting that our commitment to excellence is rewarded, and that they have expanded the contract and renewed for a four year term," said Dan Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Innovest. "Bill Oler and his team continue to set the bar high, and we would not have grown at such a tremendous rate in 2018 without them. They are highly regarded professionals with decades of experience, and it shows."



About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST) is a conglomerate with operations in three divisions, which include commercial and industrial products and services, energy, biotechnology, health sciences, construction, and building materials. The primary growth strategy of Innovest Global Inc is to acquire existing companies in a select few industries and attract new customers in cost effective ways. Currently, Innovest Global Inc has a Commercial & Industrial Division, a Biotechnology & Health Services Division, and a Construction & Building Materials Division.



For more information, please visit: http://www.innovestglobal.com, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @innovestglobal.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.



Contact Information

Corporate Office:

(216) 815-1122

info@innovestglobal.com

Twitter @innovestglobal



Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

(917) 658-7878

hart@haydenir.com