Innovesta Raises $2.7M and Becomes an Integral Part of Goren Holm Ventures Portfolio

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2019 --Innovesta, a platform for optimizing investment decisions using objective, validated and trusted data has raised a total of $2.7M after the latest funding round led by top investors from both Israel and the USA.



Launched in 2017, the women-led company began after initial funding of a $500,000 grant from the Innovation Authority, funded by the Israeli government. The criteria for that investment was based on having solid intellectual property, which was the foundation Innovesta developed its technology around. From there, the company built an international team of industry leaders with experience working and accelerating Technology companies globally.



Innovesta Partners with Draper Venture Network Member, Goren Holm Ventures



With additional investments totalling $2.7M from investors like The BSeed Group, Hana Rado, Mobileye investors Yigal Tamir and other Industry leaders, the company started its expansion to the United States and attracted Draper Network members Goren Holm Ventures (GHV). Led by Alon Goren and Josef Holm, the Los Angeles-based Venture Capital firm included Innovesta in its portfolio after understanding both the solid leadership and sound intellectual property behind the team. GHV is a member of the Draper Venture Network, which is led by legendary investor, Tim Draper, who is known for picking early-stage companies like Twitter and Skype.



The CEO of Innovesta, Yali Harari, spoke about the importance of being a part of a portfolio like GHV that has connections to an influential investor like Tim Draper. Harari and Innovesta's co-founder, Keren Kay, met GHV's Goren and Holm three years ago at a crowdfunding event in Los Angeles. The meeting served as the foundation for what became an explosive partnership.



"Innovesta is offering a new way to look at private companies, enabling investors to Innodex™ their investment opportunities, and customize areas they want to deep dive into based on their experience, corporate strategy, and goals," Harari said. "It's an honor to have visionary investors such as Goren, Holm and of course Tim Draper recognizing our innovative platform and partnering with us on this journey," she said.



The feeling was mutual, according to GHV co-founder, Alon Goren.



"Innovesta is a tremendous addition to our portfolio because it's a navigational and investment management platform which provides insights that all investors can benefit from. There is a dearth of trust-worthy information on private companies- Innovesta not only fills this gap, it has created a market for itself."



The VCs were particularly interested in the strong technical background that the team has, particularly the patented Innodex™.



Innodex™ Provides a Dashboard About Private Companies and Cryptocurrencies, for Non Accredited and Accredited Investors



Innodex™ is the home to all of the data that is aggregated about private companies. The logic behind the Innodex™ is that it aggregates crowd-verified information about and from private companies by qualities such as level of corporate integrity, leadership background, business agility, and the sentiment of the crowd. The Innodex™ dashboard is a representation of many processes and is channeled through a clear and user-friendly display.



The Innodex™ is available at both an individual level to everyone from private investors and non accredited Main Street" investors, to a more expansive enterprise-level solution available to entire teams. Innovesta strives to become a beacon for the non-accredited investors who are gaining access to an increasingly wider range of investment opportunities through token offerings and Regulation A+ offerings.



Innovesta's data is verified by set of AI and machine learning algorithms as well as a matching pool of over 1 million community members that consists of industry experts and thought leaders that provide a wealth of varied opinions. Innovesta's technology is in full alignment with the blockchain philosophy, bringing necessary layers of transparency and objectivity to the investment space, as never seen before.



About Innovesta

Founded in 2017, Innovesta is a women led startup that offers a decision making platform for the benefit of both accredited and non-accredited investors. Innovesta's unique approach to private company data insight includes an ongoing tracking of companies. With its' machine learning algorithms, a verified pool of over 1 million subject matter experts, that objectively approve information about different events within a company's lifecycle, investors are always in the know regarding investment opportunities and portfolio companies. Learn more about Innovesta right here: http://www.innovesta.co



About GHV

Goren Holm Ventures (GHV) was founded in 2018 as a limited partnership between founders Alon Goren and Josef Holm. The firm has evolved into a venture studio, accelerating six startups and incubating 3 more, while simultaneously producing the premiere blockchain and cryptocurrency events in the Los Angeles area, Security Token Summit and Crypto Invest Summit (CIS). Sponsors for GHV events have included American Airlines, tZero, and eToro, and prior keynote speakers include Steve Wozniak of Apple, Anthony Pompliano of Off the Chain Podcast, and Shruthi Rao of Amazon Web Services. More information can be found right here: https://gorenholm.com