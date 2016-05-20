Innovus Pharma CEO Provides Shareholder Update and Conference Call

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2016 --Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma") (OTCQB Venture Market: INNV), an emerging commercial stage pharmaceutical company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine and consumer care products to improve men and women's health and respiratory diseases is pleased to provide a shareholder update for First Quarter 2016.



"Innovus is a Company with multiple areas of expansion, progress and growth. As a result of our FlutiCare™ ANDA under review by the FDA, our increasing revenues,our continuous product acquisition, our entry into new markets and the planned uplist to the NYSE-MKT, first quarter 2016has been a high growth quarter for the Company.Investors are starting to realize the value of our products, business strategy and growth plans", said Dr. Damaj President & CEO of the Company. "Our execution of our business plan is meticulous, concise and it is working" continued Dr. Damaj.



Below are some of accomplishments of the First Quarter of 2016:



- Strong Financial position as we continue with no Going Concern



- This is testimony of our strong financial position and will help us with the NYSE review of our application for our planned uplisting



- 15% Increase in Revenues.



- Revenues increased from $196K to over $225K an increase of ~15%. This increase does not include significant revenue from the Beyond Human acquisition which we closed during March. During subsequent quarters, we will be able to include a full three months of revenue from this acquisition.



- Over 6% Increase in Net Assets.



- Net assets increased from ~$6.3M to over $6.7M



- 50% Decrease in Net Loss per Share.



- Net loss per share decreased from $0.04 to $0.02 per share



- Initiated Discussions with NYSE-MKT for the planned listing.



- The Company initiated discussions with the NYSE for its planned listing and the requirements needed before filing its application



- Continue Launch Preparations for FlutiCare™ if approved by the FDA.



- The Company is continuing its launch preparation for Fluticare™ if approved by the FDA and those include but not limited to:



- Adding more distribution channels



- Negotiating multiple non-exclusive co-marketing agreements in the US to extend the availability of the product



- With potential approval the product isanticipated to be commercially available during early 2017



"With the potential approval of FlutiCare™ approaching, our revenues growing on a monthly from the Beyond Human products, and our market cap appreciating by the day, our goal of uplisting to the NYSE-MKT is becoming a reality. Our goal is to achieve this listing on that exchange during 2016",continued Dr. Damaj



The Company will have a shareholder update call on:



When: Wednesday, May 25, 2016 4:05 EDT/1:05 PST



Length: ~ 15 minute presentation followed by a Question and Answer session



Dial in number: 530-881-1212



Meeting ID: 615-253-385#



