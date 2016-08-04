Innovus Pharma Resumes Commercial Sale of Zestra with the Appointment of PT Laras Bumi Resources as Its Distributor for Select Asian Countries

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2016 --Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ("Innovus Pharma") www.innovuspharma.com (OTCQB:INNV) announced today it has re-appointed PT Laras Bumi Resources ("LB Resources") as its agent for the distribution of its product Zestra® to increase Female Sexual Arousal and Desire and Satisfaction in select Asian countries. Based in Indonesia ("LB Resources") has extensive distribution in Japan, China, Indonesia and South Korea. LB Resources projects an initial ordering annual volume close to 150,000 units a year.



Prior to its acquisition by Innovus Pharma, Semprae Labs shipped over 1 million units of Zestra® to Asia.



Since Zestra® is already registered as a cosmetic in China and South Korea and is well known, the Company expects to start commercial shipments as early as September 2016.



"This partnership is an important one for the Company as it allows us to resume sales of Zestra® to multiple Asian countries where the product is already registered. Our goal is to quickly get back to the one million units of sales a year previously achieved by the product," said Dr. Bassam Damaj, President & CEO of Innovus.



About Zestra® and FSI/AD

Zestra® is a patented blend of natural oils clinically-proven in double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trials in 276 women to increase in a statistical significant manner the arousal, desire and sexual satisfaction in FSI/AD women. Zestra® is the first NHP product to receive approval for the indication of FSI/AD in Canada as an NHP. To date, the Company believes that no product has been approved to treat FSI/AD, a persistent or recurring inability to attain or maintain adequate sexual excitement until the completion of a sexual activity. The diagnosis can also refer to an inadequate lubrication-swelling response normally present during arousal and sexual activity causing personal distress. Published papers on the FSI/AD market size estimate it to be equal or larger than the market for erectile dysfunction in males, and possibly larger. Zestra® is currently available in the United States, Canada and Morocco.



For more information visit http://www.zestra.com



About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging leader in OTC and consumer products for men's and women's health and vitality. The Company generates revenues from its lead products Zestra® for female arousal and EjectDelay® for premature ejaculation and has a total of five marketed products in this space, including Sensum+® for the indication of reduced penile sensitivity, (for sales outside the U.S. only), Zestra Glide®, Vesele® for promoting sexual and cognitive health, Androferti® (in the US and Canada) to support overall male reproductive health and sperm quality and hopefully, eventually from FlutiCare™ OTC for Allergic Rhinitis for which an ANDA has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



About PT Laras Bumi Resources

Established in 1987 and based in Indonesia, PT Laras Bumi Resources Food & Health Products Division has developed extensive distribution, compliance and regulatory expertise in Asia including extensive affiliations in Greater China, Korea, Japan, Russia, Asiana Indonesia and Singapore.



For more information please visit: www.lbresources.com



