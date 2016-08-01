Innovus Pharmaceuticals Announces the Closing of Its $3M Private Financing from Institutional Investors

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the "Company) www.innovuspharma.com (OTCQB:INNV), a company focusing on the commercialization of over-the-counter ("OTC") and consumer products for men's and women's health, vitality and respiratory diseases, announced today, the closing of its previously announced $3 million private financing from institutional investors.



"Our ability to attract high caliber institutional investors into the Company is a testimony of to the strength of our current commercial and product pipeline and is an important step in our ongoing up-listing process" said Dr. Bassam Damaj, President & CEO of Innovus Pharma.



For more information, investors are invited to read the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") at www.sec.gov



About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging leader in OTC and consumer products for men's and women's health and vitality. The Company generates revenues from its lead products Zestra® for female arousal and EjectDelay® for premature ejaculation and has a total of five marketed products in this space, including Sensum+® for the indication of reduced penile sensitivity, (for sales outside the U.S. only), Zestra Glide®, Vesele® for promoting sexual and cognitive health, Androferti® (in the US and Canada) to support overall male reproductive health and sperm quality and hopefully, eventually from FlutiCare™ OTC for Allergic Rhinitis for which an ANDA has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



For more information, go to www.innovuspharma.com, www.zestra.com, www.ejectdelay.com, www.myvesele.com, www.sensumplus.com, www.myandroferti.com, www.beyondhumantestosterone.com, www.getbeyondhuman.com, www.trybeyondhuman.com, www.recalmax.com



