Innovus Pharma's (INNV) Vesele Outlasts the Competition in the $3.2 Billion Erectile Dysfunction Market

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2016 --The global erectile dysfunction drug market is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2022, according to Grand View Research Inc., with drugs like Viagra and Cialis leading the way. Through the use of nitric oxide conversion, these phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors (PDE5) based drugs increase blood flow to the penis and enable a natural erection to take place. The problem is that these drugs tend to lose efficacy over time with 40% of men stopping use of the drug.



In this article, we will take a look at a company that has developed an innovative, natural product that could work to complement the efficacy of erectile dysfunction drugs with a range of other benefits.



Innovus' Patented Vesele® Solution

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (OTCQB:INNV) Vesele® is an over-the-counter, patented dietary supplement designed to maximize the benefits of nitric oxide through the use of the amino acids L-Citrulline and L-Arginine, as well as a patented perine extract called BioPerine® to increase absorption of the two amino acids. These ingredients combine to increase nitric oxide production and enable healthy blood flow throughout the body, which in turn may increase the efficacy of drugs like Viagra or Cialis.



Nitric oxide (NO) is one of the most powerful endogenous vasodilators, which has made it a popular target in the erectile dysfunction space. In fact, the 1998 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine was awarded to three Americans for their discovery of the nitric oxide molecule, in the cardiovascular system. While the amino acids help with NO production, BioPerine® inhibits CYP3A4 and P-glycoprotein enzymes to slow metabolism and increase bioavailability.



In a 72-patient U.S. clinical use study over 16 weeks, Vesele® users reported a 49.5% increase in erection hardness, a 44.5% increase in erection maintenance, a 34.6% increase in desire for sexual activity, a 34.1% increase in the ability to satisfy a partner, and a 44% increase in overall satisfaction. Figure 1 below shows a number of these benefits in relation to baseline measurements, demonstrating strong efficacy across multiple areas of sexual health.



To review the Clinical Trial Results for Men – Source: Innovus Pharma please click here.



Additional Potential Benefits

Innovus Pharma's Vesele®'s mechanism of action also opens the door to a number of other potential benefits. At its core, the company's BioPerine® technology increases the bioavailability of a range of water and fat soluble vitamins, multi-vitamins, proteins, and molecules. The company has tested the substance on other vitamins and minerals like CoQ10, selenium, vitamin C, and beta carotene with high levels of success.



To review the BioPerine® Study Results – Source: Innova Pharma please click here.



The company conducted clinical use studies that found improvements in retention of information, learning new things, tracking items, recalling words, processing information, and maintaining thoughts while distracted. These benefits suggest there may be reasons to take Vesele® beyond simply the sexual benefits thanks to the broad mechanism of action underlying the product. Figure 3 below shows the results of these studies compared to baseline results.



To review Cognitive Benefits of Vesele® - Source: Innova Pharma please click here.



Looking Ahead

Innova Pharma's Vesele® has demonstrated widespread efficacy in both improving sexual performance for men and potentially adding cognitive benefits. With many traditional erectile dysfunction drugs failing to help men over the long run, Vesele® could be a great supplement to complement the performance over time. The product has also been shown to be effective in improving female sexual health in many of the same ways.



Investors in the OTC pharmaceutical or generics space, including small-cap companies like Lannett Company Inc., Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., or TherapeuticsMD Inc., may want to take a closer look at the stock. With a market capitalization of just $13 million, the company represents a unique investment opportunity within the microcap biotech space. The company's commercial OTC portfolio extends well beyond Vesele® into many related areas and includes Zestra®, EjectDelay®, Sensum+®, Zestra Glide®, Beyond Human Testosterone Booster and Androferti®. In addition, the company has a pipeline of more than three additional products targeting other potentially lucrative markets.



About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging leader in OTC and consumer products for men's and women's health and vitality. The Company generates revenues from its lead products (a) BTH® Testosterone Booster, (b) BTH® Human Growth Agent, (c) Zestra® for female arousal and (d) EjectDelay® for premature ejaculation and has an additional five marketed products in this space, including (e) Sensum+® for the indication of reduced penile sensitivity, (for sales outside the U.S. only), (f) Zestra Glide®, (g)Vesele® for promoting sexual and cognitive health, (i) Androferti® (in the US and Canada) to support overall male reproductive health and sperm quality, (j) BTH Vision Formula, (k) BTH Blood Sugar, among others and eventually FlutiCare™ OTC for Allergic Rhinitis, if its ANDA is approved by the U.S. FDA.



