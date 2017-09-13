Insect Feed Market Set to Clock 200+% Growth Rate

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2017 --The Insect feed market is forecast to exceed $1 billion in 2022, according to the recent market study by Arcluster, the market research and consulting firm. In the report, Arcluster forecasts substantial market growth for insect-based feeds for aquaculture and other segments. The report also states that the insect feed ecosystem is set to go through a high-paced growth cycle, exceeding 200% growth over the next year.



The Insect Feed Market report spans 63 pages, and includes 21 market data tables and 16 figures and charts. The report provides the market sizes and forecasts of insect feeds for Pig Nutrition; Poultry Nutrition; Cattle and Dairy Nutrition; Aquaculture; and Others. The report also provides the market opportunities for Insect feeds across North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Central and Latin America; and Middle-East and Africa.



Market data in the report is highly useful for feed suppliers, insect feed manufacturers, consultants, and private equity firms.



