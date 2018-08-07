Inside, Sarah Brassard's Thoughtful Self-Care Debut, August 7th

Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2018 --Inside: A Guide to the Resources Within to Stay Connected to Your Truth, Even in Trying Times, With 40 Self-Care Practices That You Can Use Today, is the first book by teacher and empowerment advocate Sarah Brassard. It will be released on August 7th, with pre-ordering already available in Kindle and paperback format. Inside takes you through Sarah's signature process of Sacred Self-Care and provides tools to help you sustain such practice and stay vibrant, even in the most challenging of times.



The book is very plain spoken and practical, with accessible content that meets people wherever they are on their journey to mindfulness and wellness. It can serve rather well as an entryway to a healing path, whatever that might be for each person, but it can also enhance and strengthen the already existing connection to any belief system and ways of living presently in place. Inside details the self-care practices Sarah herself took on that inspired her to begin her own healing process. It also details the way she came to understand how difficult it is to change behaviors and habits without shifting the focus inwards, so that healing becomes more effective and self-care, with all its benefits, is perceived under a different, very necessary light.



"The practical nature of this book comes from Sarah's love as a teacher and her own experience through healing. Anyone who embarks on the journey this book provides, will receive a beautiful gift of self-empowerment and growth." - Snatam Kaur Khalsa



Sarah Brassard has been helping women overcome all sorts of struggles for the past twenty years. With her belief that integrating body, mind, heart, and spirit is key to a better life, as well as her unshakable conviction that there's nothing in this life that cannot be healed, she has helped people move from predicaments of adversity into brighter paths of grace, peace and ease. Sarah is no stranger to adversity and tragedy. Having lost both parents at a very young age, she spent years trying to find her north. It wasn't until after decades of facing hardships and frustration, that she found solace in the practice of massage therapy and yoga, which led to a state of spiritual comfort and clarity. She's not only writing what she knows, but rather what she lived through and, gladly, came out stronger and with new purpose in life.



With Inside, the reader will join Sarah in her everlasting quest to find the answers within and discover further potential in her inner self, so the outside can be rendered as a much more captivating, satisfying place. Trying times will always be present and difficulties will always arise. It is up to us to search inside ourselves and face them during these difficult times. Sarah's words are a beacon for when the lights are low, and a constant reminder to look inside first and foremost. Written with an unshaking authority, keen wit and deep empathy, Inside serves as a roadmap to lead you back home to yourself.



"Sarah has created a manual for healing body, mind, heart and spirit that is guaranteed to inspire and change any reader's life for the better. Wise, accessible, heartfelt, useful, and humble…this is a book and guide I will return to often." - Terry Walters, author of Clean Food