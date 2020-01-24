Insiders Are Buying Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2020 --Investor News Source takes a look into the recent insider buying of Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO)



It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO).



What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.



We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.



Check out our latest analysis for Avalon GloboCare



Avalon GloboCare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board Wenzhao Lu bought US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$1.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$1.85), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.



Wenzhao Lu bought 2.04m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$1.02. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!



There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).



Insider Ownership of Avalon GloboCare

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Avalon GloboCare insiders own 71% of the company, worth about US$99m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.



So What Do The Avalon GloboCare Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Avalon GloboCare shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Avalon GloboCare insiders feel good about the company's future.



SOURCE LINK: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/insiders-buying-avalon-globocare-corp-113811022.html



About Avalon GloboCare Corp

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) is a clinical-stage, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative exosome technologies and cellular therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of in vitro diagnostics (''liquid biopsy''), immune effector cell therapy (including CAR-T/CAR-NK), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.



Disclaimer

We are engaged in the business of marketing and advertising companies for monetary compensation. Never invest in any stock featured on this page unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. InvestorNewsSource and its employees are not a Registered Investment Advisor, Broker Dealer or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. InvestorNewsSource is compensated by third party shareholders to feature certain companies. These third parties may have shares and may liquidate the company's shares which may negatively affect the stock price. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Investor News Source may, from time to time, purchase shares of public companies that we have been compensated to feature or profile in the open market and Investor News Source does this at fair market value. Release of Liability: Through use of this advertisement page viewing or using you agree to hold InvestorNewsSource its operators owners and employees harmless and to completely release them from any and all liability due to any and all loss (monetary or otherwise), damage (monetary or otherwise), or injury (monetary or otherwise) that you may incur. The information contained herein is based on sources which we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed by us as being accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the Information. This is not a solicitation to buy stock.