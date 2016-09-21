Insights About AnyFlip Brilliant Flipbook Maker: Free to Use

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2016 --The world's leading digital platform, AnyFlip presents its brilliant flipbook maker which can quickly convert PDF & MS Office to HTML5 or flash based digital magazine. AnyFlip is trusted by some of the world's smartest companies because with AnyFlip, it is easy to create flipbooks and publish on different devices at no extra cost. AnyFlip also has different device setting options which are great in designing the entertaining and informative interface with visitors. Furthermore, web services such as social network can greatly amplify content and optimize brand familiarity.



Among the digital publishing tools available today, AnyFlip stands out as one of the best professional flipbook creator for digital publishers to create attractive flipbooks. There are great insights about AnyFlip in the following:



1. Being able to Convert PDF to digital page flip publications and publish in minutes. With AnyFlip, It is easy to create and publish free HTML 5 flipbooks, page flipping online magazines and online catalogs from PDF files even without any knowledge of coding or scripting and publish in a short time.



2. With AnyFlip, Publishers can also enjoy a free Cloud Platform that they can publish to at no charge although it has a limit of 500 uploads monthly.



3. Using AnyFlip, publishers can create digital publications using page flipping book with special customization. They can easily customize flipbooks with their own domains, logos, branding colors and styles. They can easily create a unique flip book with their own fashion style with numerous options to customize the look and feel of the flash flip book.



4. With the increasing popularity of mobile phones, the need for publishers to pay attention to their audience who are major users of mobile devices has never been greater. AnyFlip ensures publishers can publish digital magazines over mobile platforms such as Flash and HTML5. Its touch support feature means audiences can get a smooth viewing experience across multiple devices.



5. Although the most widely spoken language in the world today is English, AnyFlip allows millions of non-English speakers enjoy the AnyFlip free flipbook creator in different languages. The free flipbook maker supports 12 international languages along with English which include Chinese, Japanese, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Arabic, Korean, Romanian and Russian.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is the leading technology in the market for creating online magazines. AnyFlip softwares provide free and easy-to-use tools needed for digital publishing. It is easy to create stunning content to entertain the visitors or inspire the customers.