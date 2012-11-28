Insights in Marketing, LLC Helps Clients Refine Their Marketing to Women

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2012 --With the launch of its new division, Insights in Marketing, LLC, a marketing research consultancy based in the Chicago area, is revolutionizing how marketers market and sell to women. i on Women is a unique team of social scientists and marketing research experts dedicated to uncovering valuable insights about women and translating them into more impactful and effective marketing strategies for its clients.



Women control more than 80 percent of purchase decisions for a variety of categories. Yet, results from a recent i on Women survey of 1,300 women suggest that an overwhelming majority of women say companies are not marketing to them effectively. By leveraging proprietary insights, i on Women seeks to change that. The team’s research has been guided by nearly 25 years of experience speaking with women about some of the nation’s most prized brands.



“All marketing is not created equal,” says Tinesha Craig, Division Director of i on Women . “Our goal at i on Women is to help our clients effectively market to women, and to do that, they must truly understand what drives them. We can help build that bridge and help clients communicate and connect with women more effectively than ever before.”



Bolstered by a rich set of proprietary insights on women, the team leverages a variety of approaches and tools to help its clients better understand and market to women. Perhaps the most unique resource, FBI Profiles™, consists of comprehensive snapshots that categorize women into different psychological and behavioral profiles. These profiles take into account household dynamics, personalities, motivators, habits, values, influencers, behaviors and more. Each FBI ProfileTM contains rich insight about how to engage and persuade women. By applying these powerful insights to relevant everyday business challenges, IIM’s clients can more effectively deliver proven strategies to reach women and produce compelling, impactful results.



In addition, i on Women provides a broad range of market research products and services customized for women such as segmentations, need gap analyses, marketing assessments, i on Women Forums, co-creation workshops, ideations/brainstorms and trend/social media monitoring and reporting.



The goal with i on Women , says Craig, is to make marketing matter. “If women haven’t been listening to you or your brand messages, there’s a reason. i on Women works to make connections, so that listening — and hearing — will naturally follow.”



The team’s unique approach and insights are applicable to a variety of industries and products including: wine, spirits and beer; food and beverage; financial services; household goods; beauty; automotive; durable goods; retail; travel and entertainment; personal care; insurance; health and wellness and more.



About Insights in Marketing, LLC:

Insights in Marketing, LLC (IIM) is a full-service marketing research consultancy dedicated to uncovering and translating consumer insights into clear, actionable direction. IIM’s experienced, senior-level consultants leverage creative qualitative and quantitative research techniques to help clients better understand consumers and gain a competitive edge. For more information about IIM, visit the IIM Website, Blog, LinkedIn, Facebook page and Twitter feed.