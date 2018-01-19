Insite Advice Adds Missouri Poison Center to Client Portfolio

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2018 --Insite Advice announces the addition of its newest client, Missouri Poison Center (MPC). The United States sanctions 55 poison centers across the country in various regions. These aren't necessarily government-run facilities; many are privately-run, but have received federal funding to enhance and stabilize the system. In the state of Missouri, the designated location is the Missouri Poison Center (MPC), located at the non-profit facility SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis. The Center provides a 24-hour emergency hotline service for the entire state of Missouri, educational materials for adults and children, and extensive information on poison prevention. In 2018, the Missouri Poison Center will join forces with Insite Advice to upgrade its already efficient platform to reach more Missourians.



About Insite Advice

Insite Advice is a St. Louis-based digital marketing company that uses contemporary methods to increase the visibility of businesses. Insite Advice works with companies and individual business people to provide marketing strategies and tools such as web content, design, and campaigns to capture target audiences and remain fresh on the minds of current consumers. Its services include e-mail marketing, branding, social media, pipeline management, and measurable effectiveness tracking for ad campaigns.



"We are very excited about adding Missouri Poison Center to our growing list of clients. We are eager to grow their important message about poison prevention to Missouri families." -Alex Wolk, Founder of Insite Advice.



One of Insite's specialties is search engine optimization, or SEO, a tactic that most web-based operations use to make sure they're appearing in related searches. For the MPC, this means a reach that extends throughout the state to people who need information about how to treat or avoid poison. With the help of Insite Advice, Missouri Poison Center hopes to appear at or near the top of any search results concerning poison inquiries in Missouri.



