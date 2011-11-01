San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2011 --Moment of Focus (http://www.momentoffocus.com), a San Francisco-based artisan jewelry company, has a simple yet important mission to help women feel fabulous, inside and out, by connecting them with magic of nature and the joy in small moments. This business creates modern handmade nature jewelry from original photographs and since its inception, Karen Berman, president, has been acting on making the company’s vision become a reality. "Our customers shine wearing their Moment of Focus necklaces and feel more content when they focus on the beauty of scene in their necklace and around them," states Berman.



For Berman, many of her happiest moments are in nature and in being creative. To foster these experiences for others, Berman has put a strong focus on donating to charities that protect the environment and wildlife and to those that support art education.



On Nov 17, a Moment of Focus necklace will be auctioned off at the Green and Gold Gala for the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers whose mission is to educate and connect people to plants and their importance to our planet. A group that supports the Conservatory and provides additional support to the community including college scholarships, the San Francisco Garden Club, will be the recipient of a feminine Moment of Focus necklace featuring a delicate pink rose, for their upcoming auction.



Focusing on art education, Berman will be selling Moment of Focus jewelry at the Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy as part of a Design Show on November 19 where 25% of all of her sales will be donated to the school for an artist residence and other art education efforts for elementary school children. Berman chose these groups to receive donations because she has seen their work first hand and knows they will put the money raised to good use.



“I am committed to building our company’s charitable contributions as Moment of Focus grows.” I know our customers are just as excited about this goal. “I adore my necklaces and all of the compliments I get when I wear them, but it is more meaningful for me knowing that I am buying from a company that supports important causes,” Heidi Kraft of Kraft Your Success, a loyal customer who owns three Moment of Focus pieces.



Moment of Focus jewelry can be purchased through their online store at www.momentoffocus.com or at the events listed above.