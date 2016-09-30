Inspirational Self-Help Book Brings Tears, Laughs, and Drama as It Rebuilds Confidence

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2016 --Journey Out of Fat, Dumb, and Ugly, a new book coming soon from Cherie Esteves, seeks to restore feelings of positivity and strong self-worth in both women and men who have suffered the effects of abuse.



Journey Out of Fat, Dumb, and Ugly follows the story of a woman named Journey who learns to overcome her low self-esteem while challenging herself to believe the positive affirmations she creates. The book addresses the issues of a diminished self-worth and how it contributes to decisions that lead toward the present state of one's life and existence.



Author Cherie Esteves has made it her personal mission to help women and children who have suffered as a result of living in environments of physical, mental, verbal and emotional abuse, whether voluntarily or against their will. She herself once suffered from poor self-esteem, feelings of inadequacy, and depression while trapped in a bad long-term relationship. Using methods that worked in her own life, Journey Out of Dumb, Fat and Ugly maps out instructions for making a change. This book will be appreciated because it isn't a how-to guide: it is a story of triumph. Readers will become thoroughly invested as they are taken on the roller-coaster ride that is the main character's life. The book offers advice on how to turn pain into power and discover purpose.



"I'm always looking to improve myself and my relationships by seeking to reach the next stage of personal development in order to advance my life and become the very best version of myself," said Esteves. "I wrote this book to help others by using a solution that has personally helped me break free from the pattern of self-sabotaging thoughts and destructive behaviors."



This book includes Esteves's personal, twenty-one life-changing thoughts, and is a must read for anyone who desires to change the direction of their thoughts and life.



Journey Out of Fat, Dumb, and Ugly is available now on Amazon.com, CherieEsteves.com, Apple iBooks, BarnesandNoble.com, and Kobo. For updates, please follow Cherie on Facebook at Cherie-Esteves Author; on Twitter and Pinterest @CherieEsteves; on YouTube at Cherie Esteves; and on Instagram @Cesteves.



