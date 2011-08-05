Gold Coast, QLD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2011 --Media Release - "AMAZING AUGUST" Inspirational stories to help you celebrate the topical & quirky promotions throughout the month



August is the month when there is a multitude of themes celebrated right around the globe. The Amazing People Club headquarters is abuzz with organizing some AMAZING promotions to bring you some great stories about inspiring people. Talk about being spoilt for choice! There is something for everyone! From traditional and topical to just plain quirky - the date claimers this month are not to be missed.....



We have a host of Amazing People for you to meet as well as a sensational ‘freebie’ and a great dollar buster deal. JOIN THE CLUB at http://www.amazingpeopleclub.com to get FREE monthly eResources. This August, the ‘Meet Wolfgang Mozart’ eStory and eAudio is free to members. Mozart is one of the world’s most celebrated musicians. Did you know that he was left-handed? Follow him from his early years when he was composing at only five years of age to his most prolific times. Explore what he did and what inspired him to do so, understanding what his personal motivations were.



Meet Wolfgang Mozart – eStory/Audio – FREE to members

Amazing Artists - short eBook - US$1.99

Meet Elvis Presley – eStory

Amazing Love Stories - eBook

Meet Benjamin Franklin - eStory

Meet Abraham Lincoln – eStory

Meet Maria Montessori - eStory

Amazing Women – Individual eStories, - Meet Marie Curie, Coco Chanel, Florence Nightingale, etc.

See below for further info...



“Seize The Moment” August Events and Inspirational Stories to Match



International Left-Handers Day – 13th August

There are about 600 million lefties in the world & this day has been celebrated since 1976. It is a celebration of their uniqueness but also to make everyone aware of some of the difficulties faced, in our modern world equipped for right-handers. It is said that left-handers operate using the right side of the brain, while right-handers use the left side of the brain. Does this mean that only left-handers are in their ‘right’ mind? Did you know that many of our Amazing People Club honorary members were left handed? Gifted talents such as Mozart, Michelangelo, Einstein, Marie Curie, Mark Twain, Beethoven, Napoleon, Joan of Arc, Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin, Da Vinci to mention but a few. We would like to acquaint you with one of them for FREE, when you ‘join the club’ at:

http://www.amazingpeopleclub.com/join . Access “Wolfgang Mozart” eStory/Audio - Members news.



Artist Appreciation Month

Artists come in many forms and cover many genres. Painters, writers and musicians have enriched our lives with their contributions and this is a time to recognize and honour them. Their stories show that hard work, persistence and determination to succeed can go a long way. Budding and aspiring artists will find inspiration in exploring the lives of some of our iconic talents:

“Amazing Artists” only US$1.99 http://www.amazingpeopleclub.com/product/amazing-artists



Romance Awareness Month/Admit You’re Happy Month

Can’t seem to find where this originated but it sure has caught on. This is a time to step back and create more romance in our lives, not just the typical Valentine’s Day stuff, do something different and rekindle relationships. This will bring you happiness which basically stems from finding the good in your life and embracing and nurturing it. There are many reasons to love – make your sweetheart fall in love with you all over again with our collection of love stories – from the bedroom, to the boardroom and beyond:

”Amazing Love Stories” http://www.amazingpeopleclub.com/product/amazing-love-stories



Elvis Anniversary 16th August / Int’l Strange Music Day 24th August

These two events don’t have any link, however, we found it a bit thought provoking! As we honour THE KING on the anniversary of his death on 16 August, it is also noteworthy that this year marks the 55th anniversary of Elvis’ year of firsts. 1956 saw Elvis breaking new ground with his unique style and was known as his ‘whirlwind’ year. How was his music received? Maybe, people found it strange at first? However, the legend grew and lives on. Has The King really left the building? Here’s his story:

“Meet Elvis Presley” http://www.amazingpeopleclub.com/product/meet-elvis-presley-0



Women’s Equality Day 26th August

It may seem obvious today why women should have been given the right to vote, however, it was controversial once upon a time. There were many Amazing Women involved in the struggle to achieve such equality despite challenges. Our collection includes the life stories of many heroines and trailblazers, who made outstanding contributions. Be inspired and encouraged to follow your dreams. Embrace their great stories and determination. Choose from some great Amazing Women Individual titles and - “Meet” Marie Curie, Coco Chanel, Florence Nightingale: http://www.amazingpeopleclub.com/products/estories



All Books Review of “Amazing Women” http://www.amazingpeopleclub.com/press/reviews



Inventors Month

A time to herald innovation and creativity. Discover how talented and brave individuals, who sat on the cusp of possibility, persevered and succeeded. What made them tick? Benjamin Franklin who earned the title ‘The First American’ is one of these Amazing People who made major contributions to our world. Be inspired by his determination to succeed which may help you achieve your ambitions in your own journey through life: “Meet Benjamin Franklin”: http://www.amazingpeopleclub.com/product/meet-benjamin-franklin



First Lincoln Penny/Cent introduced 2nd August 1909

Commonly known as a ‘penny’, the US one cent coin has featured the profile of Abraham Lincoln since 1909 to celebrate the centennial of his birth. He was arguably one of the most influential of all the American Presidents and played a crucial role in the abolition of slavery. Lincoln’s inspiring life story has been explored in many ways: “Meet Abraham Lincoln” eStory: http://www.amazingpeopleclub.com/product/meet-abraham-lincoln



Maria Montessori born on 31st August 1870

This amazing and inspirational woman believed that education was essential to the achievement of peace and developed a revolutionary teaching method that grew into a worldwide movement. Many people do not know that she was actually the first female doctor in Italy! Her great story of achievement is simply amazing.: “Meet Maria Montessori” eStory –

http://www.amazingpeopleclub.com/product/meet-maria-montessori



Wiggle Your Toes Day 6th August

One of our “Amazing Artists” Leonardo DaVinci stated: “The human foot is a masterpiece of engineering and a work of art”. So why not just curl up with one of our great stories above and celebrate ‘wiggle your toes’ day!



Become an Amazing Person

There is something amazing in everyone. Join this prestigious club which has over 500 honorary members waiting to keep you and other members company. Simply visit http://www.amazingpeopleclub.com and JOIN THE CLUB. It’s free to join and as a member you will receive free eResources every month.



The Amazing People in our ‘Club’ are some of the people who have helped to make the world a better place. Each one of them had strong motivations. They are only a few, of the many, who did amazing work. We can learn key lessons from each one of them. In particular, their achievements were a result of their determination to continue on, regardless of how difficult the journey. They believed in what they had to offer, and used their time well.



Their stories are inspirational and their lives have been recreated in a unique story format called a BioView® which combines biography with a virtual interview – reflecting the life story of an amazing person. It offers an interesting and easy way to learn from those who have made major contributions to our world. Discover how these Amazing People lived, loved and worked in their own distinct ways.



About The Amazing People Club®?

The Amazing People Club®, the publisher of an innovative new audio and book series based around BioViews®, makes the lives of a huge range of amazing people accessible like never before. The series is distributed by Hachette Book Group.



Developed by psychologist and entrepreneur Dr Charles Margerison, the unique BioView® format is a newly-developed concept in storytelling that combines a biography with a virtual interview, creating an entirely new way of engaging with the past that is both educational and entertaining. Whatever your profession or interest, within our library there are stories that will speak to everyone in some way. The unique BioView® format makes the stories accessible and engaging, whether you are 16 or 60. You can gain a clear overview of our series at http://www.amazingpeopleclub.com. BioViews® are inspirational stories that can help you to achieve your ambitions on life's journey.



Covering a huge range of iconic individuals, the series from The Amazing People Club® offers an ideal way to be introduced to these remarkable people. “I have written their life stories, as if they are talking to me personally. Each one can be read, or heard via an audio recording, in about 5 to 10 minutes. The stories are available in an easy-to-read or easy-to-listen-to format. You can enjoy these stories on the train or bus to work, in your lunch break, or even while waiting for the kids to finish sports training,” says Dr Margerison.



The Amazing People Club titles are available in book, downloadable audio and eBook formats. The remarkable stories can be purchased individually or as collections.



The words in each BioView® are the author’s interpretation of their possible opinions, based on the research of what each individual did.



Please do not hesitate to contact us if you require further information, samples, author interviews etc. Thank you for your time and we hope to meet you soon at http://www.amazingpeopleclub.com



