Inspirations USA Addiction Treatment Shines a Light on Parental Alcoholism

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2017 --Inspirations USA, a community-based drug and alcohol addiction treatment facility, is helping to raise awareness for Children of Alcoholics (COA) week, a worldwide educational campaign led by U.K. non-profit NACOA (The National Association for Children of Alcoholics) to help inform the public of the serious consequences of parental alcoholism and it's affect on families everywhere.



COA week helps raise awareness for Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, among other disorders



Parental alcoholism can cause a wide range of negative consequences for children and families– including everything from injuries caused by alcohol-related car accidents to chronic anxiety problems later in life for the children of alcoholics. However, alcohol may have its most devastating effects when it's consumed during pregnancy. This may lead to fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, the most severe of which is fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS.)



Fetal alcohol syndrome symptoms can greatly vary in severity, and may include abnormal physical and facial features including a small head, small and wide-set eyes, a very thin upper lip, and being below average in height and weight. Intellectually, FAS may cause or contribute to intellectual disabilities or impairments, delayed brain development, hyperactivity, difficulty focusing, and poor coordination.



Tragically, there is no cure or treatment for FAS– and a child will usually face both physical and mental symptoms and side effects for the rest of their life. Despite the dangers, many women still drink heavily during pregnancy, making FAS one of the leading causes of preventable birth defects. Up to 12,000 U.S. babies are born with FAS each year.



COA week shows the public just how widespread parental alcoholism really is



A NACOA study reported that in the U.K. alone, more than 2 million adults say they were raised in a family where one or both of their parents had issues with alcohol abuse. Nearly 1 million of them said that their parents' drinking had a seriously detrimental effect on their childhood experience. Other studies also suggest that the children of alcoholics are more likely to attempt suicide, become addicted to drugs, and suffer from mental illness.



Research also indicates that the children of alcoholics are between 2 and 10 times as likely to become alcoholics themselves, with some studies suggesting that these children are more likely to drink to 'forget their problems' instead of primarily drinking for taste or social reasons.



How the NACOA started Children of Alcoholics Week



In 1990, a group of likeminded British medical professionals, including a physician, a psychologist, and an addiction treatment counselor worked together to start a new charity with a revolutionary focus– helping the children of alcoholics, not just during childhood, but throughout their lives.



In the last two decades, the charity has expanded from 1 to 375 volunteers– and from less than 200 calls a year to more than 30,000. Since its inception, NACOA has fielded more than 200,000 calls from children as young as five, and has helped promote alcohol prevention and treatment research and education worldwide.



Visit Inspiration USA's website to learn more about how to prevent and treat alcohol and substance abuse disorders



Inspirations USA's website is a great place to learn more about alcohol and drug addiction treatment solutions for yourself or the people you are about. The website provides a wealth of information about all kinds of addictions– and techniques, methods, and programs that can help people heal from their suffering.



For those looking to free themselves from the pain of drug or alcohol addiction, Inspirations USA provides caring, compassionate rehab in a luxurious setting. With both traditional and alternative treatments, a holistic, integrated approach, medical detox options and top-of-the-line amenities, Inspirations USA can help restore hope to you and your loved ones.



To learn more, call 855-636-5753 or visit inspirationsusa.com today.