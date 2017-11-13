Inspire the Athlete in Your Life This Holiday Season with the Best in Sports Sensor Wearable Technology with PiQ Robot

Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2017 --Whether you or your special athlete excels in boxing, tennis, kiteboarding, golf or skiing the PIQ Robot™ sensor will give them the tools they need to improve their skills and take their performance to new heights in the new year.



The PIQ Robot™ opens up a whole new world of gaming possibilities: it highlights the user's best score and compares that with the best scores in the leaderboard, allowing users to compete within the community, with their friends, and to challenge themselves. Each day, after their performance is complete, users receive the leaderboard with the TOP 10 highlights, and see how they measure up within the community.



The svelte and highly functional wearable device is worn on a strap which links up to your smart phone to record and analyze the exact analytics performances details of your workout session; such as speed, G-force at impact, and retraction time, then displays the analytics in real time on the app. Sport players can use it either for " real boxing " or for fitness cardio boxing.



The multi-algorithmic machine-learning GAIA intelligence featured in the PIQ Robot™ is a result of both fundamental and applied research. The technology is now able to understand and analyze microscopic variations in movements, making it an ideal tool for workouts and training.



Give them the power to share their joy and victory by posting amazing gifs of their performance on social media allowing them to share their progress with all of their friends. Users can also perform their own drills to track punches and stats in real time.



Everlast and PIQ is now available as on piq.com/boxing. The product contains a PIQ ROBOTTM and a strap to perfectly fit the PIQ ROBOTTM on the user. The Everlast and PIQ app is available for both Android and IOs smartphones.



About PIQ Sport Intelligence

Cedric Mangaud and Ongan Mordeniz form the explosive duo behind PIQ Sport Intelligence. Cédric and Ongan are both whizkids in the tech industry, and true sport fans. Before PIQ, Cédric used to manage the Added Values Services at HTC group where he was on the Management Board. Before joining HTC, Cédric was the founder and CEO of Abaxia, a company specialized in mobile software, twice crowned leader in its market.



Ongan was VP of Values Added Services at HTC group. Before joining HTC, Ongan used to manage near-shore R&D sites in Belarus for companies he held shares in. Since its creation, PIQ has raised €16m from Taiwanese Foxconn (FIH Mobile Ltd), Ginko Ventures, Orkos Capital, Swisscom and Almaz Capital. PIQ employs today 67 people.