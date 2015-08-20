Inspiring Friendship Launches Site to Help Beauty Pros Coordinate Clientele, Sales and Social Media

West Windsor, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2015 --At the insistence of an inspiring friend devoted to seizing the moment, entrepreneur Aaron Swan announces the launch of MySalonChoices.com. Designed to make an impact on the myriad functions surrounding the beauty business the customer relationship management tool (CRM) helps stylists, barbers and salons promote all aspects of their service.



Swan said of the launch, "It was my friend who'd suffered a terrible accident that left him a quadriplegic in constant pain that encouraged me to start this business. While his encouragement was enough, he didn't leave it there. He went one step further and funded it. Now it's been two years and I'm celebrating the launch of this site with him, ever grateful for his support."



Coordinating the day-to-day functions of a beauty business can be all too consuming. So says entrepreneurial stylists who need to book appointments and confirm them and hair salons who need an inexpensive way to promote each individual beauticians specialty. Now, thanks to Swan's vision, the first beauty profession marketing platform to have mobile access will free up time for other details.



A bridge to the well-run beauty business MySalonChoices.com will synchronize promotions, social marketing, client history, photo galleries and contact management. An optimum resource for customer service the site allows stylists to create and share promotions quickly as well as move and reconfirm appointments quickly and easily. With added convenience the automated confirm feature allows users to manage appointment reminders with one touch.



About Choice Appointments

Choice Appointments was founded by Aaron Swan and is the parent company of MySalonChoices.com. The site works as a marketing platform that aids beauty professionals in their promotions and interactions with current clients and future leads.



My Salon Choices is offering a special promotion that includes a $1 per day membership for stylists and makeup artists. The promotion also includes salons for a price of $2 per day.



