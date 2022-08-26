Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2022 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, is providing inspiring kitchen design storage ideas with kitchen design, custom kitchen cabinets, and pantry storage options to homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Key Largo, Miami, and the surrounding areas. Homeowners want to see inspiring kitchen storage designs they will fall in love with, and the team at Trimline Design Center can show them how to transform their kitchen with the right storage solutions.



One of the things that homeowners will notice as they review all of the different kitchen storage design ideas is that the kitchen design can make or break a kitchen and how useful it is. Where to store the different kitchen appliances that get used so that they are accessible when needed but also out of the way when not?



A great solution is to have cabinet doors that can also push back along the sides of the cabinet. This opens up the space and allows homeowners to keep the appliances hidden away yet accessible and usable in mere seconds. Toaster ovens, toasters, coffee makers, and more can all benefit from this option, with upper shelves having the accessories that are used with those appliances.



The kitchen space wasn't laid out with the exact measurements to hold just the right kitchen cabinets that can be had anywhere. This is where custom kitchen cabinets enter the picture so that clients maximize the area they have. Custom kitchen cabinets can provide a layout they want for how they use the kitchen, from custom located spice racks near the cooking area to a hidden coffee bar/breakfast nook.



Whether it is a corner walk-in space or floor-to-ceiling cabinets with pull-out drawers, having the right pantry area can make or break a kitchen and the functionality. Not only do kitchen users want to be able to easily find the ingredients they are looking for, but to also find the right equipment without hunting all over at the back of cabinets.



