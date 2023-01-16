Installing a Chain Link Fence to Secure a Playground

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2023 --When it comes to child safety, playground fencing plays an essential role, both to contain little ones and prevent potentially dangerous encounters. Chain link fences have long been the popular choice for playgrounds and parks due to the winning combination and durability and affordability. These fences are cost-effective to install and weather the elements with minimal effort. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/fencing-in-north-vancouver-what-to-consider-when-thinking-about-having-chain-link-fences-installed-in-a-playground/



Fencing a Playground



Installing chain link fences around playgrounds work to keep children in designated safety areas. They prevent balls and toys from entering the road, which can lead to children entering unsafe streets. Equally important, they provide a barrier against strangers and animals and may even be used to fence off hazardous areas and equipment within a park or playground.



Factors to Consider When Installing a Chain Link Fence



The most important is height—children should not be able to scale the fence. Consider the perimeter, the terrain, and entry points. Chain link posts are sturdy, galvanized steel, with a mesh of links woven closely together. They may be vinyl-coated as extra protection against wind and rain. These coatings come in a few colours if aesthetics is a consideration. Finally, consider any safety codes and regulations that may be applicable. Many municipalities have safety codes and regulations that must be followed when installing any kind of fence, including chain link. Rules may differ between public and residential properties, so make sure any bylaws are understood.



